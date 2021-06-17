One of the best budget mice, the SteelSeries Rival 3, is £21 today

The SteelSeries Rival 3, a well-reviewed budget gaming mouse, is even more budget than usual with a £9 price drop on Amazon over the past two months. The Rival 3 now costs just £21, a great price for a mouse with a modern optical sensor, 60 million click switches and three-zone RGB lighting.

The SteelSeries Rival 3 follows on from the rather good (and RPS recommended) Rival 110, the budget end of the Swedish peripheral manufacturer's ergonomic right-handed mouse lineup. As Katharine reported when it was first announced, it offers an improved sensor, slightly different dimensions but the same overall ergonomic shape that suits right-handers with all but the largest hands in claw or fingertip grips.

It's also an ultra-light mouse, as it weighs in at 77 grams. That's 10 grams lighter than the earlier mid-range Rival 310, and 12 grams lighter than the Rival 110 we mentioned earlier. This is great for playing competitive shooters and other games where precision is paramount, although SteelSeries could have attained an almost wireless feel by swapping the rubber mouse cable for something more flexible - but this is something you can do yourself with a little tinkering if you're so inclined! You might expect a light mouse to feel flimsy, but the build quality here is actually quite solid, with a near-identical feel to more high-end SteelSeries mice like the Rival 5.

All in all, £21 is a great price for a mouse that lies just outside of Katharine's best gaming mice and until very recently cost £30. If you're in the market for a mouse upgrade but your budget is limited to the £20 mark, I think you'll find it a very compelling option. If you do end up trying it, I'd love to hear your thoughts - I'm certainly a big fan!