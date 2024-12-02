Skip to main content

One of the best cheap mechanical keyboards, Logitech’s G413 SE, is even better value on Cyber Monday

As little as £65 / $60 for a full-size mech board

The Logitech G413 SE gaming keyboard on a desk.
James Archer avatar
Deals by James Archer Hardware Editor
Published on

Events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, while devastating on the emotional wellbeing of hardware editors, are as useful for knocking a few more quid off already-cheap bits of gaming gear as they are for saving hundreds on big-ticket luxuries. It’s the re-bargainating aspect we must concern ourselves with here, as the Logitech G413 SE – already a premier choice of affordable mechanical gaming keyboard – is now more attainable still, dropping to £65 / $56.

UK deal:

Logitech G413 SE

£65 (was £80)

See at Logitech UK

US deals:

Logitech G413 SE

$56 (was $80)

See at Amazon US

Logitech G413 SE

$60 (was $80)

See at Logitech US

Considering how easily top-spec mechanicals can push £200, it doesn’t take much explaining to make clear that this is one seriously cheap keyboard. Especially since it’s a full-sizer, with substantial, good-quality keycaps, and a subtle but fine tactile bump to each press.

If you’d prefer a few more toys on the side – RGB, dedicated media keys and the like – then it’s worth spending more. Otherwise, these are outstanding prices for a peripheral that understands the pure, tangible pleasures of switching from membrane to mechanical switches, and isn’t interested in gatekeeping them behind a prestige outlay.

