One of the best Prime Day SSD deals doesn’t need a Prime account: 2TB of NVMe storage for just £96

Recent SSD prices have made for miserable reading and even worse shopping, with the costs of last year’s manufacturing woes passed onto innocent punters. At least Prime Day 2024 is, if only temporarily, righting those wrongs – such as with the massive 2TB WD Blue SN580 going for a mere £96. Two whole terabytes of quality NVMe for less than a hundred quid? Nature is healing.

Funnily enough, it’s not actually Amazon that are bringing the biggest savings on this drive, which currently sits tight on our best gaming SSDs list. Ebuyer, presumably eager for a bite of Jeff Bezos’ lunch, have undercut them on the 2TB capacity, making it a rare chance to get oodles of game storage space at a price this low.

UK deals

Over in Americaland, the 2TB Blue SN580 is also enjoying a non-Amazon sale, with $30 off at B&H Photo Video.

US deals:

The fact that Amazon aren’t the only discount hardware game in town, even on Prime Day, is of course the basis of our Anti-Prime Day deals guide. Give it a look if you’re after any other bargain upgrades, and aren’t as inclined towards the Prime-exclusive offers in our main Prime Day deals hub.