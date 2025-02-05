Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny remastered is coming to PC this year

Call me a cynic if you must, but I'm generally sceptical when someone claims to be "the greatest swordsman of all demons". It's the sort of boast most demon swordsman like to trot out, in my experience. And yet! I have to admit that this Gogandantess lad has a real flourish to him. He's going places, I reckon. Chief among those places being PC at some point in 2025, and he's bringing the rest of Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny with him. Catch him showing off in the below trailer.

If the action series passed you by in its heyday, it's basically peak early 2000s Capcom. It started life as a twinkle in Street Fighter 2 producer Yoshiki Okamoto eye, whose original concept was to create 'Sengoku Biohazard' - a historical Japanese take on the Resident Evil series. Throw in a little of Devil May Cry's flashy theatrics and some proto-Nioh combat based on parrying and slashing hulking Yokai, and you've got a series that's been rendered far less unique by time but felt very different for the day.

The first game in the series, 2001's Onimusha: Warlords, saw a Steam remaster in 2019. At Large Geoff's Muppetshading Fest last year, we got news that Capcom were working on their first proper series entry in years in Onimusha Way Of The Sword. That one's slated for sometime in 2026. Capcom teased a few more details in a video yesterday. It's set around Kyoto in the Edo period, and yes, you'll be hitting demons with a sword and sucking their souls through your gauntlet, as is the proper way of things.

It's a very exciting time to be a lapsed Onimusha fan. These were never my absolute favourites, although I do have found memories, and I'm generally excited when Capcom do basically anything these days. There was something in that burger, I tell you.