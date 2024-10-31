Only toilets will save you from the monsters in Labyrinth of Wild Abyss

From developers Cannibal Interactive, the creators of Purgatory Dungeoneer, springs forth a new labyrinth game. This one is called Labyrinth of Wild Abyss: LayeRedux and it has labyrinths. Except the labyrinths don't just have single paths to their centres, but tube monsters covered in eyes who'll stalk you slowly and methodically as you meander. Personally, it's not the vibe I'm after when I sit down in the evening and I think, "I would like to play a video game that makes me feel somewhat pleasant". But hey, it might be for you.

LayeRedux is a horror game, then. A horror game that's less focused on jump scares and more on the feeling of being lost and not knowing what's around the next corner. There are lots of corners, spread across 50 handcrafted labyrinths with multiple floors, all kitted out with a single monster that'll kill you instantly if they touch you. Think you've lost them? Nah, sorry, you've probably passed an eye on the wall that would've alerted them to your precise location. You can't outsmart them. You can't have a nice chat with them. "There is no hope but to run", says the Steam page.

Moments of respite can be found at toilets, which also act as save points. It's here where the monsters can't get you. Although, these toilets can't be found on every floor of a labyrinth, so you best be careful.

"Labyrinth of Wild Abyss: LayeRedux", a horror game about paranoia and persistence predation, is now out on Steam for $2.99! Enjoy vast hand-crafted labyrinths and the despair of escape! There is no reasoning with Monsters. There is no hope but to run.https://t.co/4j3D8MLtOg pic.twitter.com/hml3yeO11h — Damien Crawford (@TheWorstRPGDev) October 31, 2024

I've not seen the film It Follows, but I've heard that it has a similar schtick? From what I gather, something in a human guise will follow you to the ends of the earth at a normal walking pace. So you could be at a train station looking up at the notice boards, when all of a sudden you notice a person staring directly at you and gently shoving others aside without breaking eye contact. That'll be the monster. And if they catch up with you: you die. I think that's a far from ideal situation and LayeRedux only goes and puts you directly in the monster's lair. No thanks.

But if you're like, "Yes thanks", then you can find the game over on Steam.