Oops... the release date for Dragon Age: The Veilguard leaks a few hours early

The release date for Dragon Age: The Veilguard has been revealed in a last-minute leak thanks to a naughty video advertisement. Electronic Arts had planned to share the game's debut-day in about... *checks watchless wrist* ... 7 hours, as part of a special release date trailer. But the internet will ever internet, and thanks to some slip-up or other, we have the knowledge just a smidge early. Will I tell you what the actual release date is? Sure. I guess so.

The very purple RPG is coming out October 31, according to the wayward ad, which was caught by Xitter leak-enjoyer Wario64, among others. I've embedded the upcoming release trailer anyway, so you can enjoy that when it finally does land. I haven't seen it yet, so let's see if I can accurately predict what will happen in it.

A creature squeals and is upset

A mage crosses their arms haughtily

VFX blasts a bunch of wooden crates to pieces

Varric looks suggestively at the camera

Did any of that come true? As you can see, I'm struggling. I lept from the Dragon Age tour bus after the city of Dragon Age 2 pulled the series away from being a world-crossing jaunt and focused on one (I think) fairly uninteresting city. The opening area of Dragon Age: Inquisition didn't reinvigorate me. But I know lots of folks follow the trials of these warlocky weirdoes with relish. "Dragon Age II, unfairly maligned in my opinion, is about one city facing external and internal conflict over a long period of time," said Alice B once upon a time. "Inquisition is about a world at war with itself, literally and metaphorically." It also has a fun bit where you gatecrash a fancy masked ball.

It's been a while since Inquisition came out, so you can be forgiven if you have no idea why elf mage Solas is suddenly doing some dubious portal opening. Luckily, Veilguard will bring you through the story so far, and even let you stick to your old choices, if you can remember them.