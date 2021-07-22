If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Our best ultrawide gaming monitor is nearly 40% off today in the UK

The Acer Predator Z35P is on sale for £480, well below its normal price of £775
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Published on
A photo of the Acer Predator Z35p gaming monitor

Our best ultrawide monitor pick, the Predator Z35P, is nearly half-off today. It's now just £480 at Ebuyer, down from £774, a fantastically low price for a 35-inch monitor of real quality, with a 3440x1440 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and full-fat G-Sync.

The Z35P is a great choice for gaming, media and productivity, thanks to its curved VA screen which provides deep blacks and therefore superior contrast to TN or IPS screens. Playing Metro Exodus at night, both in-game and in meatspace, was fun on an IPS screen but game-changing on an ultrawide VA one like the Z35P.

When testing the Z35P a couple years back, former hardware head honcho Katharine was effusive in her praise for the ultrawide, pointing to its superb colour accuracy, full-fat G-Sync, ergonomic stand, four-port USB hub and bright screen. It was £800 back then, but she still gave the monitor a strong recommendation on the back of a stellar experience in some of the best ultrawide games - the only issue was the price. And now that the price has become a lot more reasonable, it's a great time to pick the Z35P up.

Of course, the industry hasn't stood still since 2018, so what do brand new ultrawide monitors offer that this one doesn't? Surprisingly, not too much has changed. 3440x1440 remains the de facto standard resolution for monitors of this size, while refresh rates have been bumped up to 144Hz on mid-range models and above. Given that the Z35P already outperformed many of its peers through a 120Hz overclock when other models could only hold 100Hz, missing out on an extra 24Hz isn't a big deal in my eyes.

HDR is the other big change for ultrawide monitors, but you tend to have to spend quite a lot to get a good experience. Most mid-range screens can now accept HDR signals, but don't tend to get bright enough to make HDR really feel worthwhile. It's only the high-end models, like Samsung's £1000+ Odyssey G9, where you get proper eye-searing highlights.

So there you have it - some brief thoughts on the Z35P, a link to a good deal and some other links to Katharine's well-organised thoughts on gaming monitors. I hope you've found this helpful, and see you next time!

Tagged With

About the Author

Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Contributor

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More Deals

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch