If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

1

Our eight favourite games from Gamescom Opening Night Live

Team RPS talks the best bits of Geoffcom
Liam Richardson avatar
Video by Liam Richardson Video Producer
Additional contributions by
Published on

It wouldn't be Gamescom without a Geoff Keighley liveshow to kick it all off, would it? Tuesday's Opening Night Live showcase featured a huge amount of trailers to gawk at, a baggage carousel of content that moved at a blistering clip. Despite its two hour runtime a lot of interesting (and in most cases, new) titles weren't given a huge amount space to breathe, their moment in the spotlight frequently cut short by another trailer waiting impatiently in the wings.

You'd be forgiven, then, for missing a few bits and pieces because you were blinking really fast or distracted by the cat eating something unknown underneath your coffee table. Not to worry though, as I've once again gathered team RPS to tell me in detail about the games that caught their attention during Geoffcom 2022.

Much like our E3 roundup from earlier in the summer, each RPS staffer took ten minutes out of their day to wax lyrical about an upcoming project featured within the showcase. All eight (including yours truly, who thanks to Katharine actually remembered to contribute this time around) chose completely different games. Some picks are more obvious, whereas others are a little off piste. In a good way, of course!

Hit play on the video above and settle in for just over 40 minutes of delightful chat. Why not have it on in the background while doing some of those chores you've been neglecting. Listen to CJ talk about Dead Island 2 as you paint that living room radiator. Nod approvingly as Alice enthuses about Return To Monkey Island. Come to the conclusion that you must have dropped a chip from the Chinese takeaway you had a fortnight ago underneath the coffee table as you listen to me babble about Friends Vs Friends, and worry that your cat now has a taste for fried potato that will overtake their love for their usual bowl of brown circles in unforseen and terrifying ways.

Once you're done make sure to jump on over to our Gamescom hub for everything you need to know about this year's event. Sadly, Ed and James weren't here to contribute to the video this time because they were too busy enjoying Gamescom proper, writing nice words about Dead Island 2, Deliver Us Mars and Atlas Fallen instead.

For more Gamescom coverage, be sure to check out our Gamescom 2022 hub for all the latest news, impressions from the show floor and more.

Tagged With

About the Author

Liam Richardson avatar

Liam Richardson

Video Producer

Liam is RPS’s vid bud. When he’s not obsessing over the finer details of digital cities and theme parks, he’s probably getting very excited about a colourful indie game that stars a nice frog. A huge fan of everything PC gaming-related, Liam has a particular fondness for classic 90s shooters and Team Fortress 2.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More Videos

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch