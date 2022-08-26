Our eight favourite games from Gamescom Opening Night Live

It wouldn't be Gamescom without a Geoff Keighley liveshow to kick it all off, would it? Tuesday's Opening Night Live showcase featured a huge amount of trailers to gawk at, a baggage carousel of content that moved at a blistering clip. Despite its two hour runtime a lot of interesting (and in most cases, new) titles weren't given a huge amount space to breathe, their moment in the spotlight frequently cut short by another trailer waiting impatiently in the wings.

You'd be forgiven, then, for missing a few bits and pieces because you were blinking really fast or distracted by the cat eating something unknown underneath your coffee table. Not to worry though, as I've once again gathered team RPS to tell me in detail about the games that caught their attention during Geoffcom 2022.

Much like our E3 roundup from earlier in the summer, each RPS staffer took ten minutes out of their day to wax lyrical about an upcoming project featured within the showcase. All eight (including yours truly, who thanks to Katharine actually remembered to contribute this time around) chose completely different games. Some picks are more obvious, whereas others are a little off piste. In a good way, of course!

Hit play on the video above and settle in for just over 40 minutes of delightful chat. Why not have it on in the background while doing some of those chores you've been neglecting. Listen to CJ talk about Dead Island 2 as you paint that living room radiator. Nod approvingly as Alice enthuses about Return To Monkey Island. Come to the conclusion that you must have dropped a chip from the Chinese takeaway you had a fortnight ago underneath the coffee table as you listen to me babble about Friends Vs Friends, and worry that your cat now has a taste for fried potato that will overtake their love for their usual bowl of brown circles in unforseen and terrifying ways.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Once you're done make sure to jump on over to our Gamescom hub for everything you need to know about this year's event. Sadly, Ed and James weren't here to contribute to the video this time because they were too busy enjoying Gamescom proper, writing nice words about Dead Island 2, Deliver Us Mars and Atlas Fallen instead.