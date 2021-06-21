Our favourite cheap headset is down to just £22 for Prime Day

My top cheap gaming headset recommendation, the Roccat Elo X Stereo, is now an even more bargain-tastic £22 for Amazon Prime Day right now, saving you £18 compared to its usual price of £40. That's almost half price for one of today's best wired gaming headsets, and a great deal if ever I saw one.

The Elo X Stereo is the most entry-level of Roccat's family of Elo headsets, sitting beneath the Elo 7.1 USB and the wireless Elo 7.1 Air. I tested both the Elo X Stereo and the 7.1 USB model in my review, and found the X Stereo to be much better value overall.

Aside from the fact the 7.1 USB comes with a USB connection and its titular 7.1 virtual surround sound, the two headsets sound and feel almost identical, and I don't feel you're really gaining much with the 7.1 surround sound, either. Most games aren't kitted out for 7.1 surround sound - or if they are, their effect is somewhat limited due to the headset's underwhelming software implementation. After all, to get proper 7.1 surround sound, you need seven individual speakers and a subwoofer - which software can only imitate so much with a fundamentally stereo headset. That's why the Elo X Stereo is the better value headset in my eyes, as the Elo 7.1 USB just doesn't offer enough extra benefit to make it worth its higher cost.

That said, all three Elo headsets are technically on sale as part of today's Amazon Prime Day fest if you're interested, with the Elo 7.1 USB going for £35 (down from £60), and the Elo 7.1 Air going for £53 (down from £80). That's savings of over 40% in both cases, making it a great time to snap up the 7.1 Air in particular if you're after a cheap wireless gaming headset.

And if you want to complete the Roccat peripherals set, then I'd also recommend checking out the Roccat Vulkan TKL Pro compact optical keyboard, which is down to £110 from £150 for Prime Day, and the Roccat Burst Pro gaming mouse, which is also down to £35 from £50 just like the Elo X Stereo headset. I'm a big fan of this lightweight gaming mouse, and have had one on my desk for the last few months. At 68g, it's super easy to swish around your mouse mat, and it's very comfortable for everyday use, too. It's a great mouse, and would make a fine companion for both the Vulkan TKL Pro and the Elo X Stereo headset.

For more Amazon Prime Day and non-Amazon Prime Day PC gaming deals, be sure to keep an eye on our hardware deals homepage, as well as our Amazon Prime Day deals hub for all the latest prices and discounts.