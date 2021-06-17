If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

1

Overcooked 2 is free to keep via the Epic Games Store this week

Eat it
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Editor-in-chief
Published on

Overcooked 2 seemed to make less of a splash than its predecessor, maybe because both chaotic co-op cook 'em ups are fundamentally similar. It's still a great game though, and it's currently free to keep via the Epic Games Store.

You've got until June 24th at 4pm to grab it and add it to your Epic Games Store account. It's yours to keep forever if you get it before the deadline.

In her Overcooked 2 review, Jay Castello gave it high praise, calling it "more than the sum of its parts. It’s fast-paced, hilarious, and just the right amount of stressful, and that all comes together into one of the most fun and moreish co-op games I’ve played in years."

The Epic Games Store has already offered the original Overcooked as a freebie a couple of times, so this is theoretically a chance to complete the set. We learned via documents released as part of the Epic vs. Apple trial that Epic had paid a total of $12 million on these kinds of freebies, and specifically $225,000 was spent on handing out 3 million free copies of Overcooked. It garnered 206k new Epic Games Store accounts, so theoretically a sound investment.

Back in March, Team 17 released Overcooked All You Can Eat, which combined 1 and 2 together, lightly remastered their art, and added online multiplayer. Unfortunately its Steam reviews suggest that the online multiplayer is a rough experience, and you're still better off playing it via Steam Remote Play.

Tagged With

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

Graham is to blame for all this.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch