Overcooked: All You Can Eat adds free levels to celebrate its birthday

Team 17 and Ghost Town Games have added some freebies to Overcooked: All You Can Eat to celebrate five years since the chaotic co-op cooking game first graced our screens. The Birthday Party update is available now, and brings new levels, a new chef and a new recipe for you to stressfully launch at your customers. Overcooked: All You Can Eat is also free to play for a short period of time. Bear in mind this new stuff is only available in All You Can Eat however, not the original Overcooked 1 or 2.

All You Can Eat is essentially a remaster bundle that came out earlier this year, with Overcooked 1, Overcooked 2, and its DLC (as well as some new bits) all stuffed into one convenient package. A wee bit cheeky that the freebies come in this rather than the actual game (*cough* Overcooked 1 *cough*) who's birthday it is, mind you.

Having said that, part of the celebrations involve Overcooked: All You Can Eat being free to play before 6pm BST on August 11th. If you're quick, I actually reckon that's actually enough time to blast out the whole game (so long as you have a competent team of pals to help you).

The new bits added to the game include five birthday-themed kitchens, a new tabby cat chef, a recipe to make a lovely cuppa, and a new "Switcheroo" mechanic where, according to a press release "living playing cards stalk the levels transporting players across the kitchen". That only sounds slightly terrifying.

On top of that, the whole Overcooked catalogue is on sale on Steam at the moment, with Overcooked 1 at 80% off, and Overcooked 2 at 66% off until August 16th. Then Overcooked: All You Can Eat is 40% off until August 13th.

I heartily recommend trying any of the Overcooked games if you haven't yet. They're excellent fun, and our Overcooked 2 review crowns it an RPS Bestest Best:

"Like any good recipe, Overcooked 2 is more than the sum of its parts. It’s fast-paced, hilarious, and just the right amount of stressful, and that all comes together into one of the most fun and moreish co-op games I’ve played in years."