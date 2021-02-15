Overcooked All You Can Eat will be served in March

Overcooked is slinging a third course out of the kitchen next month when Overcooked! All You Can Eat launches on March 23rd. All You Can Eat will stuff the original game and sequel onto the same plate with some fresh updates and seasoned with expanded multiplayer for the slapstick Hell's Kitchen 'em up.

All You Can Eat will throw together all the levels from the original Overcooked and its sequel along with some entirely new levels and chefs, Team 17 say. They'll all be available in biggo 4K too.

Multiplayer is getting a nice boost as well. The original Overcooked was local co-op only, with online mode arriving for the sequel. All You Can Eat will allow you to play all of the origianal game's levels online as well. To top it off, Team 17 say that cross-platform multiplayer will be coming in an update after launch, meaning that you can set the kitchen on fire with pals across the world and across systems.

All You Can Eat also addds new difficulty and accessibility features. On the difficulty side you've got the Assist Mode with options for increased level timers and other ways to make the pace a bit less frantic. For accessibility, Team 17 say that All You Can Eat has a scalable UI, dyslexia-friendly font, and colour-blindness options too.

If you weren't familiar, Overcooked and its sequel are quite a swell time if you enjoy hollering at your pals. "Overcooked 2 is more than the sum of its parts," says Jay Castello's Overcooked 2 review. "It’s fast-paced, hilarious, and just the right amount of stressful, and that all comes together into one of the most fun and moreish co-op games I’ve played in years." It will be grand to see all that goodness served up in a tidy package for those that have yet to enter the kitchen.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat launches on March 23rd over on Steam. It will also be available on all your console boxes. Team 17 don't specify a date for the cross-play update but mention "early 2021" on their website.