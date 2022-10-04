If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Overwatch 2's launch issues being made worse by DDoS attack

President of Blizzard says they're working on it
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on
A close-up shot of Bastion, a hero in Overwatch 2, with its bird companion perched on its shoulder.

Overwatch 2 launched earlier this evening, prompting the traditional New Blizzard Game Experience of thousands of players waiting in long queues to play. According to president of Blizzard Entertainment Mike Ybarra, however, today's launch issues are being made worse by a "mass DDoS attack" on their servers.

Ybarra tweeted about the launch earlier this evening, saying that they were "working hard on server issues" and that they were humbled by the attention. He then followed up to write that, "Unfortunately we are experiencing a mass DDoS attack on our servers. Teams are working hard to mitigate/manage. This is causing a lot of drop/connection issues."

A distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack is a malicious attempt to disrupt an internet server by directing an overwhelming amount of traffic at it. These kinds of attacks have existed for decades and continue to become more sophisticated to evade attempts to protect against them.

Watch on YouTube

Blizzard have experienced several DDoS attacks over the years, and more broadly are no stranger to launch issues involving servers and queue times. Diablo 2 Resurrected's servers kept falling over long after release, for example.

Overwatch 2 is a free-to-player sequel to the 2016 original, although Ollie found it felt more like a content update than a full sequel in his Overwatch 2 review in progress.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch