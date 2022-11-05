If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Overwatch 2's new hero is Ramattra, a shape-shifting Omnic tank

Coming December 6th
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on
Overwatch 2's Ramattra meditating before going mental.

Overwatch 2's next hero was introduced during last night's Overwatch League Grand Finals, as planned. It's Ramattra, an Omnic war machine and Tank class hero who can shift between two different styles of fighting. There's an origin trailer and more details below.

Watch on YouTube

Blizzard described Ramattra's ultimate goal as being "to protect his people", the Omnic robots, "but the cost of that goal is still to be determined." From the video above, the cost seems to be: murdering all the humans.

If you play as Ramattra, you'll do that via his two forms. In Omnic Form, Ramattra is more like a DPS hero, hassling enemies while fighting from a distance. If you switch into Nemesis form, however, Ramattra is a close-range brawler. "[In] the Nemesis form, you're rushing down the enemies, you're charging in there with these punches in the backline to try and get rid of some of their squishies," said lead hero designer Alec Dawson in a group interview with press before the reveal.

Ramattra was first seen by Overwatch players in the closing cinematic of the Storm Rising PvE event back in 2019, although he was an unnamed character at that point. Rumours of what the new Tank hero would be had focused instead on Mauga, a Samoan character also introduced in 2019 via a short story. Overwatch lore has a lot of peripheral characters to choose from.

You'll be able to play as Ramattra when he joins the Overwatch hero roster with the launch of season two on December 6th. That's assuming, of course, that you level up the battle pass enough to unlock him.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch