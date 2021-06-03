If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

8

Palia is a cosy, Stardew-inspired MMO

With pre-alpha launching this summer
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Editor-in-chief
Published on
A screenshot of Palia, an MMO, showing a young woman on a hill facing away from the camera, looking down over a cute parochial village surrounded by green hills.

The influence of both Stardew Valley and Breath Of The Wild cannot be stopped. Exhibit #23590: Palia, which seems to contain elements of both. The announcement trailer shows lush, green hills, players using gliders, and a focus on farming, home decorating and romanceable NPCs. What sets it apart is that it's also an MMO.

Here's the trailer:

Palia's developers are explicit about wanting to provide a cosy play experience that's as much about creativity as anything else. The game's press release talks about a "flexible fashion system", and the ability to become "an award-winning cook, or the best gardener in the world."

I'm unsure how these activities link to its multiplayer elements, or exactly how "massive" an MMO it is. The press release also mentions a "social matchmaking system", suggesting its world will be instanced, but I don't know if you'll be gardening together or merely jogging with bows and bug catchers as per the video. Is it an MMO, or is it just co-op Stardew Valley with strangers and a better update pipeline - the Temtem of farming?

Palia is being developed by Singularity 6, a new studio founded by veterans from "Blizzard, Epic, Riot, Zynga and Sony". Side note: these companies are so large, and employ so many people with such low staff retention, that basically every new studio I hear about is founded by former employees of these same companies.

However staged it may be, the trailer is cute. I feel like the robot man with the straw hat is a cheap trick to charm me, but it worked. It has also been a long time since anything in the MMO genre has caught my eye, and frankly I'm just glad to see a game that's borrowing from places other than EverQuest.

We'll learn more when Palia's pre-alpha launches this summer, and you can sign up to be involved via the official site.

Tagged With

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

Graham is to blame for all this.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch