Looking to get Leather in Palia? As with most farming RPGs, Leather is a valuable crafting resource in Palia. You'll need a good stock of Leather to craft some of the most important recipes like the Worm Farm and Glow Worm Farm.

Join us as we go through the steps needed to get Leather in Palia as well as the most important crafting recipes to make first with it.

How to get Leather in Palia

Leather can either be purchased at Tish's Furniture Store for 60 gold, or created at a Loom with Sernuk Hides.

Sernuk Hides can be bought from the General Store for 26 gold, or can drop from Sernuk within Kilima Valley. Sernuk are deer-like creatures that usually gather near the Mirror Fields and Whispering Banks. I've usually found good luck hunting within the lower plains of Leaf Hopper Hills.

You can usually take them down with 2-3 Makeshift Arrows. These pesky critters aren't too tough but are fast, so make sure you have plenty of extra arrows on hand.

You can craft better arrows that deal more damage in fewer shots once you level up your hunting score and get the recipes from Hassian's Hunting Guild Store.

Sernuk are faster than they are strong. Make sure you have a surplus of Arrows on hand and be ready for a chase. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Singularity 6 Corporation

Once you have a surplus of Sernuk Hides, you can turn them into Leather at a Loom. To make a Loom you'll first need to reach Furniture Making level 2, buy the recipe from the Furniture Store and then gather the following materials:

Sapwood Planks x15: Gathered from chopping trees.

Gathered from chopping trees. Plant Fibers x20: Gathered from chopping trees and clearing bushes.

Gathered from chopping trees and clearing bushes. Copper Bars x2: Made at a Smelter with Copper Ore. Copper Ore be mined from Copper nodes, usually located around cliffs in Kilima Village (particularly around the Mayor's Estate along Remembrance beach).

Made at a Smelter with Copper Ore. Copper Ore be mined from Copper nodes, usually located around cliffs in Kilima Village (particularly around the Mayor's Estate along Remembrance beach). Ceramics x5: Made at a Smelter with Clay. Clay can be mined with a pickaxe from deposits which are usually located at riverbanks and near waterways.

Leather usually takes around 5 minutes to make and you can queue several pieces for production inside a Loom.

Leather crafting recipes in Palia

You can queue several pieces of Leather for production at once inside a Loom. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Singularity 6 Corporation

Leather is a basic crafting material that is used in several crafting recipes. The following are all recipes that require Leather in Palia:

Worm Farm: Worm Farms produce Fertilizer (to help improve crop quality) and Worms. This will enable you to catch rarer fish for coins and quests. Unlock this recipe from Einar once you achieve fishing level 4.

Worm Farms produce Fertilizer (to help improve crop quality) and Worms. This will enable you to catch rarer fish for coins and quests. Unlock this recipe from Einar once you achieve fishing level 4. Hunter's Horn: This recipe can be obtained from Hassian after achieving hunting level 8. The Hunter's Horn allows you to track rare creatures for 15 minutes.

This recipe can be obtained from Hassian after achieving hunting level 8. The Hunter's Horn allows you to track rare creatures for 15 minutes. Modification Bench: This bench allows you to change furniture colours and designs. You must reach furniture making level 4 to purchase this recipe from Tish.

This bench allows you to change furniture colours and designs. You must reach furniture making level 4 to purchase this recipe from Tish. Moonstruck Nightstand: A decorative furniture item. To purchase the recipe from Tish, you must achieve furniture making level 8.

A decorative furniture item. To purchase the recipe from Tish, you must achieve furniture making level 8. Moonstruck Dining Chair: A decorative furniture item. To purchase the recipe from Tish, you must achieve furniture making level 8.

A decorative furniture item. To purchase the recipe from Tish, you must achieve furniture making level 8. Dragontide Armchair: A decorative furniture item. To purchase the recipe from Tish, you must achieve furniture making level 9.

A decorative furniture item. To purchase the recipe from Tish, you must achieve furniture making level 9. Glow Worm Farm: This farm creates Advanced Fertilizer and Glow Worms, to catch the rarest fish. To purchase the recipe from Einar, you must achieve fishing level 7.

That rounds off our guide to getting Leather in Palia. For more Palia tips and tricks, see our guide to all romance options in the game and find that special someone.