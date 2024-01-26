Best Pals for Cooling in Palworld

Want to know which Pals in Palworld are best at cooling? As your base levels up in Palworld, you'll quickly find that you need certain Pals for a variety of tasks. One of these is Cooling, which is necessary for building base structures like the Cooler Box, which keeps perishable items like food from spoiling.

You'll need to catch some Ice element Pals if you want to have the chilliest base around. We've got the full rundown on all the Pals for the job, along with their Cooling levels and where to catch them.

Best Palworld Cooling Pals

Work Suitability skills in Palworld go up to Level 4, and the only Pal with Level 4 Cooling is the legendary Frostillion, who is only accessible near the end of the game as a boss. Obviously, if you want the absolute best Pal for keeping your base cool, Frostillion's the one.

Realistically, you'll need to rely on other Pals in the interim. Our favourite Pal for cooling in Palworld's early game is the easily catchable Pengullet (Level 1 Cooling). In Palworld's mid-game, move on to Penking (Level 2 Cooling) and Cryolinx (Level 3 Cooling) for all of your Cooling needs.

All Palworld Cooling Pals

Refer to the table below for a complete list of all Pals with the Cooling Work Suitabiity in Palworld. The table shows the name of the Pal, their number in the Paldeck, their Cooling Work Suitability skill level, and some of the key locations where you can find them spawning in the close vicinity. These locations are the names of Great Eagle Statues, which you'll use for Fast Travel throughout the game. In some cases for rarer Pals, keep in mind that you may need to explore the surrounding area or enter nearby dungeons to locate them.

Pal No. Skill Level Location Pengullet 010 1 Grassy Behemoth Hills

Small Settlement

Fort Ruins Penking 011 2 Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings

Sea Breeze Archipelago Castaway Beach Jolthog Cryst 012b 1 Desolate Church Mau Cryst 024b 1 Cold Shore

Kindling Lv1

No Man's Trail

Icy Weasel Hill Hangyu Cryst 032b 1 Icy Weasel Hill

Unthawable Lake

Pristine Snow Field Swee 053 1 Investigator's Fork

Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon Sweepa 054 2 Investigator's Fork

Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon Chillet 055 1 Fort Ruins

Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance

Cold Shore Foxcicle 057 2 Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance Reindrix 059 2 Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance

Icy Weasel Hill

Unthawable Lake Vanwyrm Cryst 071b 2 Cold Shore

No Man's Trail

Icy Weasle Hill Sibelyx 079 2 Unthawable Lake

Pristine Snow Field

Land of Absolute Zero Cryolinx 083 3 Unthawable Lake

Pristine Snow Field

Land of Absolute Zero Ice Reptyro 088b 3 Land of Absolute Zero Ice Kingpaca 089b 3 Land of Absolute Zero Mammorest Cryst 090b 2 Unthawable Lake

Pristine Snow Field

Land of Absolute Zero Wumpo 091 2 Unthawable Lake

Pristine Snow Field

Land of Absolute Zero Frostallion 110 4 Land of Absolute Zero

Now that you know which Pals are best suited for cooling, never again will your food decompose in the hot sun of the Palpagos Islands! For an even more detailed rundown on every Pal, their elements, and their skill proficiencies, take a peek at our complete list of all Pals in Palworld. If you'd rather know which Pals are easiest to acquire in the beginning of the game, check out our guide to the best starter Pals. And if you enjoy the base-building aspect of Palworld the most and are trying to figure out how to move your base, we've got you covered there as well.