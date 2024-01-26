If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Best Pals for Cooling in Palworld

Here are our picks for the best Cooling Pals in Palworld

The Penking Paldeck entry in Palworld.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
Want to know which Pals in Palworld are best at cooling? As your base levels up in Palworld, you'll quickly find that you need certain Pals for a variety of tasks. One of these is Cooling, which is necessary for building base structures like the Cooler Box, which keeps perishable items like food from spoiling.

You'll need to catch some Ice element Pals if you want to have the chilliest base around. We've got the full rundown on all the Pals for the job, along with their Cooling levels and where to catch them.

Best Palworld Cooling Pals

Work Suitability skills in Palworld go up to Level 4, and the only Pal with Level 4 Cooling is the legendary Frostillion, who is only accessible near the end of the game as a boss. Obviously, if you want the absolute best Pal for keeping your base cool, Frostillion's the one.

Realistically, you'll need to rely on other Pals in the interim. Our favourite Pal for cooling in Palworld's early game is the easily catchable Pengullet (Level 1 Cooling). In Palworld's mid-game, move on to Penking (Level 2 Cooling) and Cryolinx (Level 3 Cooling) for all of your Cooling needs.

All Palworld Cooling Pals

Refer to the table below for a complete list of all Pals with the Cooling Work Suitabiity in Palworld. The table shows the name of the Pal, their number in the Paldeck, their Cooling Work Suitability skill level, and some of the key locations where you can find them spawning in the close vicinity. These locations are the names of Great Eagle Statues, which you'll use for Fast Travel throughout the game. In some cases for rarer Pals, keep in mind that you may need to explore the surrounding area or enter nearby dungeons to locate them.

Pal No. Skill Level Location
Pengullet 010 1 Grassy Behemoth Hills
Small Settlement
Fort Ruins
Penking 011 2 Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
Sea Breeze Archipelago Castaway Beach
Jolthog Cryst 012b 1 Desolate Church
Mau Cryst 024b 1 Cold Shore
Kindling Lv1
No Man's Trail
Icy Weasel Hill
Hangyu Cryst 032b 1 Icy Weasel Hill
Unthawable Lake
Pristine Snow Field
Swee 053 1 Investigator's Fork
Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon
Sweepa 054 2 Investigator's Fork
Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon
Chillet 055 1 Fort Ruins
Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance
Cold Shore
Foxcicle 057 2 Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance
Reindrix 059 2 Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance
Icy Weasel Hill
Unthawable Lake
Vanwyrm Cryst 071b 2 Cold Shore
No Man's Trail
Icy Weasle Hill
Sibelyx 079 2 Unthawable Lake
Pristine Snow Field
Land of Absolute Zero
Cryolinx 083 3 Unthawable Lake
Pristine Snow Field
Land of Absolute Zero
Ice Reptyro 088b 3 Land of Absolute Zero
Ice Kingpaca 089b 3 Land of Absolute Zero
Mammorest Cryst 090b 2 Unthawable Lake
Pristine Snow Field
Land of Absolute Zero
Wumpo 091 2 Unthawable Lake
Pristine Snow Field
Land of Absolute Zero
Frostallion 110 4 Land of Absolute Zero

Now that you know which Pals are best suited for cooling, never again will your food decompose in the hot sun of the Palpagos Islands! For an even more detailed rundown on every Pal, their elements, and their skill proficiencies, take a peek at our complete list of all Pals in Palworld. If you'd rather know which Pals are easiest to acquire in the beginning of the game, check out our guide to the best starter Pals. And if you enjoy the base-building aspect of Palworld the most and are trying to figure out how to move your base, we've got you covered there as well.

