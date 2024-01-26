Looking for the best Dark Pals in Palworld? Dark Pals in Palworld are a great addition to your team due to their natural strength against Neutral-types. Some perform better in combat, so it's worth knowing which are the best to use ahead of time.

Luckily, we've gathered a list of the strongest to help you prioritise which ones you'd like to recruit for your team. Included are their unique Partner Skills and where to find them in the game.

Palworld: Best Dark Pals

The following is a list of the best Dark Pals in Palworld based on their Partner Skill, skill proficiencies and overall effectiveness in combat.

Pal No. Partner Skill Work Suitability Location Mau 024 Gold Digger Farming Level 1 Marsh Island Church Ruins

Most dungeons Incineram 040 Flameclaw Hunter Kindling Level 1

Handiwork Level 2

Transporting Level 2

Mining Level 1 Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance

Beach of Everlasting Summer

Occasional base raids Loupmoon 046 Claws Glistening in the Dark Handiwork Level 2 Ravine Entrance

Investigator's Fork Vanwyrm 071 Aerial Marauder Kindling Level 1

Transporting Level 3 Ravine Entrance

Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster

Mount Obsidian Anubis Statue Felbat 094 Life Steal Medicine Production Level 3 Marsh Island Church Ruins

Most dungeons underground Helzephyr 097 Wings of Death Transporting Level 3 Mount Flopie Summit

Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance

Snowy Mountain Fork Astegon 098 Black Ankylosaur Handiwork Level 1

Mining Level 4 No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary Menasting 099 Steel Scorpion Lumbering Level 2

Mining Level 3 No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary Shadowbeak 107 Modified DNA Gathering Level 1 No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary Necromus 109 Dark Knight of the Abyss Lumbering Level 2

Mining Level 2 North of the Deep Sand Dunes

What is the best Dark Pal in Palworld?

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Out of the Pals listed above, the Necromus is objectively the best Dark Pal in Palworld. This is due to their powerful Dark Laser ability that can jettison out 150 attack damage apiece. Also, their Twin Spears attack that has an attack power of 120 and their Partner Skill allows players to mount them and perform a double jump, an absolute luxury in a game as large as Palworld.

The only issue is, you're likely to encounter the Necromus fairly late in the game, perhaps around levels 45-50. As such, we think the Felbat is a must-have and a serious runner-up for the best Dark Pal position.

The Felbat's high-level powers emit the same damage values as the Necromus and additionally, their Partner Skill Life Steal, essentially allows players to convert incoming damage into HP. Furthermore, the Felbat is much easier to obtain and can often be found within dungeons across the Palword Map.

If you're earlier in your playthrough, the Incineram is capable of some nice damage output and is substantially easier to acquire. They are also a Fire-type which means they are additionally strong against Grass and Ice-types. Whilst this is a nice perk, they will only unlock their Dark ability at level 30 so you should bear that in mind when gathering a team of Dark Pals.

The Mau is also worth mentioning. Although it won't perform in combat like the other entries on this list, its Partner Skill, Gold Digger, enables it to find Gold Coins when assigned to a ranch. This is a handy skill, particularly in the early stages of a playthrough. You can get a Mau either by exploring dungeons across Palworld or by hatching a Common Dark Egg at an Egg Incubator.

That rounds off our guide to the best Dark Pals in Palworld. For more tips and tricks, see our list of the best Pals in Palworld which includes the best flying mounts, regular mounts, best pals for Combat and more, across all elements. Alternatively, see our full Pal list which includes more information on every single Pal in the current Paldeck.