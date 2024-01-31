Best Fire Pals in Palworld
Here's the best Fire Pals to have in your team in Palworld
Looking for the best Fire Pals in Palworld? Unlike all other elements in Palworld, Fire is effective against two Pal types (both Grass and Ice Pals). Due to this, you'll need the best Fire Pals in Palworld on your team if you're up against an Ice or Grass boss.
Fire Pals are also handy to have around your base if you build anything that needs Kindling like a campfire or furnace to make Iron Ingots. As such, we've listed below the best Fire Pals for both combat and Kindling activities.
Palworld: Best Fire Pals
The following is a list of the best Fire Pals in Palworld based on their Partner Skill, skill proficiencies and overall effectiveness in combat.
|Pal
|No.
|Partner Skill
|Work
|Location
|Foxparks
|5
|Huggy Fire
|Kindling Lv1
|Plateau Of Beginnings
Eastern Wild Island
Ice Wind Island
|Rooby
|9
|Tiny Spark
|Kindling Lv1
|Marsh Island
Sea Breeze Archipelago
|Gobfin Ignis
|31B
|Angry Shark
|Handiwork Lv1
Kindling Lv2
Transporting Lv1
|Mount Obsidian
|Incineram
|40
|Flameclaw Hunter
|Handiwork Lv2
Kindling Lv1
Mining Lv1
Transporting Lv2
|Mount Obsidian
|Arsox
|42
|Warm Body
|Kindling Lv2
Lumbering Lv1
|Icy Weasel Hill
|Leezpunk Ignis
|45B
|Sixth Sense
|Gathering Lv1
Handiwork Lv1
Kindling Lv1
Transporting Lv1
|Mount Obsidian
|Pyrin
|58
|Red Hare
|Kindling Lv2
Lumbering Lv1
|Mount Obsidian
|Pyrin Noct
|58B
|Black Hare
|Kindling Lv2
Lumbering Lv1
|Mount Obsidian
|Kitsun
|61
|Clear Mind
|Kindling Lv2
|Snowy Mountain
|Flambelle
|70
|Magma Tears
|Farming Lv1
Handiwork Lv1
Kindling Lv1
Transporting Lv1
|Mount Obsidian
|Vanwyrm
|71
|Aerial Marauder
|Kindling Lv1
Transporting Lv3
|Mount Obsidian
Ascetic Falls
|Bushi
|72
|Brandish Blade
|Gathering Lv1
Handiwork Lv1
Kindling Lv2
Lumbering Lv3
Transporting Lv2
|Mount Obsidian
No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Ragnahawk
|74
|Flame Wing
|Kindling Lv3
Transporting Lv3
|Mount Obsidian
|Wixen
|76
|Lord Fox
|Handiwork Lv3
Kindling Lv2
Transporting Lv2
|Mount Obsidian
|Kelpsea Ignis
|81B
|Lava Spout
|Kindling Lv1
|Mount Obsidian
|Blazehowl
|84
|Hellflame Lion
|Kindling Lv3
Lumbering Lv2
|Mount Obsidian
|Blazehowl Noct
|84B
|Darkflame Lion
|Kindling Lv3
Lumbering Lv2
|Mount Obsidian
|Reptyro
|88
|Ore-loving Beast
|Kindling Lv3
Mining Lv3
|Mount Obsidian
|Blazamut
|96
|Magma Kaiser
|Kindling Lv3
Mining Lv4
|No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Jormuntide Ignis
|101B
|Stormbringer Lava Dragon
|Kindling Lv4
|No. 2 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Suzaku
|102
|Wings Of Fire
|Kindling Lv3
|Sand Dunes
|Faleris
|105
|Scorching Predator
|Kindling Lv3
Transporting Lv3
|No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary
What is the best Fire Pal in Palworld?
Out of the Pals listed above, the Jormuntide Ignis is the best Fire Pal in Palworld. When ridden, it applies Fire damage to all of the player's attacks. Additionally, it gains access to higher-level Fire attacks quicker than most Pals. At level 15 where most Pals will deal attacks that range from 40-60 power, the Jormuntide Ignis can deliver a Flare Storm and conjure up two flaming tornadoes for a damage output of 80. Additionally, it gains access to the Fire Ball attack (worth 150 damage) at level 40 where most Fire Pals get it at level 50.
Curiously, the Jormuntide Ignis is also the Pal with the best Kindling skill with a level of 4. So, consider catching one at the No. 2 Wildlife Sanctuary if you wish to maximise your ingot production at your base. They also gain access to both Electric and Dragon attacks at various levels, to it's worthwhile spending the time necessary to level them once you catch one.
If you're still fairly early on in your Palworld playthrough, consider recruiting a Foxparks as a reliable Fire Pal team member. Their Partner Skill, Huggy Fire, is super easy to unlock early (level 6), and is powerful enough that I was still using it in combat at around level 15 onwards.
Additionally, whichever Fire Pal you choose for combat, consider having a Rooby in your party as they naturally buff all Fire attacks. If you wish to maximise your Fire potential in the air, the Ragnahawk is a brilliant flying mount that will apply Fire damage to all of the player's attacks when mounted.
That rounds off our guide to the best Fire Pals in Palworld. For more tips and tricks, see our list of the best Pals in Palworld which includes the best flying mounts, regular mounts, best Pals for combat and more, across all elements. Alternatively, see our full Pal list which includes more information on every single Pal in the current Paldeck.