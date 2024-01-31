Looking for the best Fire Pals in Palworld? Unlike all other elements in Palworld, Fire is effective against two Pal types (both Grass and Ice Pals). Due to this, you'll need the best Fire Pals in Palworld on your team if you're up against an Ice or Grass boss.

Fire Pals are also handy to have around your base if you build anything that needs Kindling like a campfire or furnace to make Iron Ingots. As such, we've listed below the best Fire Pals for both combat and Kindling activities.

Palworld: Best Fire Pals

The following is a list of the best Fire Pals in Palworld based on their Partner Skill, skill proficiencies and overall effectiveness in combat.

Pal No. Partner Skill Work Location Foxparks 5 Huggy Fire Kindling Lv1 Plateau Of Beginnings

Eastern Wild Island

Ice Wind Island Rooby 9 Tiny Spark Kindling Lv1 Marsh Island

Sea Breeze Archipelago Gobfin Ignis 31B Angry Shark Handiwork Lv1

Kindling Lv2

Transporting Lv1 Mount Obsidian Incineram 40 Flameclaw Hunter Handiwork Lv2

Kindling Lv1

Mining Lv1

Transporting Lv2 Mount Obsidian Arsox 42 Warm Body Kindling Lv2

Lumbering Lv1 Icy Weasel Hill Leezpunk Ignis 45B Sixth Sense Gathering Lv1

Handiwork Lv1

Kindling Lv1

Transporting Lv1 Mount Obsidian Pyrin 58 Red Hare Kindling Lv2

Lumbering Lv1 Mount Obsidian Pyrin Noct 58B Black Hare Kindling Lv2

Lumbering Lv1 Mount Obsidian Kitsun 61 Clear Mind Kindling Lv2 Snowy Mountain Flambelle 70 Magma Tears Farming Lv1

Handiwork Lv1

Kindling Lv1

Transporting Lv1 Mount Obsidian Vanwyrm 71 Aerial Marauder Kindling Lv1

Transporting Lv3 Mount Obsidian

Ascetic Falls Bushi 72 Brandish Blade Gathering Lv1

Handiwork Lv1

Kindling Lv2

Lumbering Lv3

Transporting Lv2 Mount Obsidian

No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary Ragnahawk 74 Flame Wing Kindling Lv3

Transporting Lv3 Mount Obsidian Wixen 76 Lord Fox Handiwork Lv3

Kindling Lv2

Transporting Lv2 Mount Obsidian Kelpsea Ignis 81B Lava Spout Kindling Lv1 Mount Obsidian Blazehowl 84 Hellflame Lion Kindling Lv3

Lumbering Lv2 Mount Obsidian Blazehowl Noct 84B Darkflame Lion Kindling Lv3

Lumbering Lv2 Mount Obsidian Reptyro 88 Ore-loving Beast Kindling Lv3

Mining Lv3 Mount Obsidian Blazamut 96 Magma Kaiser Kindling Lv3

Mining Lv4 No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary Jormuntide Ignis 101B Stormbringer Lava Dragon Kindling Lv4 No. 2 Wildlife Sanctuary Suzaku 102 Wings Of Fire Kindling Lv3 Sand Dunes Faleris 105 Scorching Predator Kindling Lv3

Transporting Lv3 No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary

What is the best Fire Pal in Palworld?

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Out of the Pals listed above, the Jormuntide Ignis is the best Fire Pal in Palworld. When ridden, it applies Fire damage to all of the player's attacks. Additionally, it gains access to higher-level Fire attacks quicker than most Pals. At level 15 where most Pals will deal attacks that range from 40-60 power, the Jormuntide Ignis can deliver a Flare Storm and conjure up two flaming tornadoes for a damage output of 80. Additionally, it gains access to the Fire Ball attack (worth 150 damage) at level 40 where most Fire Pals get it at level 50.

Curiously, the Jormuntide Ignis is also the Pal with the best Kindling skill with a level of 4. So, consider catching one at the No. 2 Wildlife Sanctuary if you wish to maximise your ingot production at your base. They also gain access to both Electric and Dragon attacks at various levels, to it's worthwhile spending the time necessary to level them once you catch one.

If you're still fairly early on in your Palworld playthrough, consider recruiting a Foxparks as a reliable Fire Pal team member. Their Partner Skill, Huggy Fire, is super easy to unlock early (level 6), and is powerful enough that I was still using it in combat at around level 15 onwards.

Additionally, whichever Fire Pal you choose for combat, consider having a Rooby in your party as they naturally buff all Fire attacks. If you wish to maximise your Fire potential in the air, the Ragnahawk is a brilliant flying mount that will apply Fire damage to all of the player's attacks when mounted.

That rounds off our guide to the best Fire Pals in Palworld. For more tips and tricks, see our list of the best Pals in Palworld which includes the best flying mounts, regular mounts, best Pals for combat and more, across all elements. Alternatively, see our full Pal list which includes more information on every single Pal in the current Paldeck.