Best Pals for Generating Electricity in Palworld

Here are our picks for the best Pals for Generating Electricity in Palworld

A screenshot showing the Paldex entry for a Sparkit, in Palworld.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
Jeremy Blum
Guides Writer
Published on

Want to know which Pals in Palworld are best at Generating Electricity? As you progress in Palworld, you'll slowly unlock more structures in your base which require electricity. These begin with the Power Generator, which becomes available at Level 26, and'll soon find yourself capable of building Production Assembly Lines and Electric Medicine Workbenches. Basically, if you want to turn your rustic base into a fully-powered factory capable of churning out the weapons and gear you need, electricity becomes extremely important.

In a monster-catching game like Palworld, you don't need batteries to power your base - you need spark-generating Pals! Read on for the full details on Pals with the best Generating Electricity Work Suitability skill, along with where to catch them.

Best Palworld Generating Electricity Pals

Orserk is an unmatched master when it comes to Generating Electricity, boasting an impressive Level 4 in the skill, which is the highest of any Pal in the game. This thunder-shooting dragon is a late game Pal that'll take some intense leveling up to acquire, and you'll probably only be able to capture an Orserk if you're Level 40 or in the late 30s.

More accessible mid-game choices for Generating Electricity include Grizzbolt and Relaxaurus Lex, both of whom have a Level 3 Generating Electricity Work Suitability. Grizzbolt's also the first boss in the game, and even though you technically aren't supposed to be able to capture Palworld bosses, it's currently possible if you employ an exploit that involves luring PIDF guards into the boss encounter room. If you manage to pull this off you can get your hands on a Grizzbolt early.

In Palworld's early game, you won't need to worry about Generating Electricity much, since none of your base structures will require it. Sparkit is nevertheless a great Pal to put to work, since this little electric mouse is pretty easy to find and has a Level 1 in not only Generating Electrity, but also Handiwork and Transporting. Until you acquire more powerful Pals with a Level 2 in Generating Electricity, notably Mossanda Lux, Sparkit can get a wide variety of jobs done at your base.

All Palworld Generating Electricity Pals

Refer to the table below for a complete list of all Pals with the Generating Electricity Work Suitabiity in Palworld. The table shows the name of the Pal, their number in the Paldeck, their Generating Electricity Work Suitability level, and some of the key locations where you can find them spawning in the immediate vicinity. These locations are the names of Great Eagle Statues, which you'll use for Fast Travel throughout the game. In some cases for rarer Pals, the name corresponds to an area, such as the various Wildlife Sanctuaries scattered throughout the corners of Palworld's map.

Pal No. Skill Level Location
Sparkit 007 1 Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
Desolate Church
Small Settlement
Jolthog 012 1 Desolate Church
Northwest Windswept Hills
Mossanda Lux 033b 3 Eastern Wind Island
Univolt 056 2 Deep Bamboo Thicket
Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant
Rayhound 060 2 Duneshelter
Deep Sand Dunes
Dazzi 062 1 Sand Dunes Entrance
Duneshelter
PIDF Tower Entrance
Dinossom Lux 064b 2 PIDF Tower Entrance
Duneshelter
Duneshelter
Beakon 073 2 Deep Sand Dunes
Far North
Relaxaurus Lux 085b 3 Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon
Grizzbolt 103 3 No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary
Orserk 106 4 No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary

That's all we've got on the best Pals for Generating Electricity in Palworld. If you're wrapping your head around all of Palworld's fuzzy friends, take a look at our comprehensive list of all Pals in Palworld. For more on Pals with a penchant for thunder and lighting, take a look at our guide to the the best Electric Pals in Palworld. We've also got guides on the best Pals for Cooling, the best Pals for Farming, and the best Pals for Gathering, so hopefully you'll find the perfect arrangement of Pals to keep your base running just the way you want it.

