Best Pals for Handiwork in Palworld

Want to know which Pals in Palworld are the best at Handiwork? Handiwork's an important base skill in Palworld, since it measures whether your Pals are able to build structures and crafts on their own.

Automating your base is a pivotal part of Palworld as you level up, and with a hefty 51 Pals possessing the Handiwork Work Suitability skill, you might be wondering which are the most capable workers. Luckily, we've got a full rundown of all the best Pals for Handiwork. Read on to find out more.

Best Palworld Handiwork Pals

Anubis is the best when it comes to automating basebuilding busy work in Palworld, since this Egyptian myth-themed Pal boasts an impressive Level 4 in the Handiwork Work Suitability skill. Anubis is also a Level 47 Alpha Pal, meaning that it'll be quite some time before most players manage to capture one.

In the meantime, Verdash and Lyleen are excellent alternate choices. Both of these Pals specialise at all sorts of base tasks, including Planting and Gathering, and with Handiwork Work Suitability scores of Level 3, they're more realistic choices than Anubis for much of the game.

At lower levels, Loupmoon is my preferred Handiwork Pal. With a Handiwork Work Suitability of Level 2, Loupmoon doesn't seem as initially impressive as the other Pals mentioned here. However, Handiwork is notably the only base task that Loupmoon specialises in. With nothing to distract it from Handiwork, putting a Loupmoon or two to work in your base means that they'll instantly craft the heck out of whatever tasks you set up in advance. If you're into an assembly line style of play, Loupmoon is the Pal to go for.

All Palworld Handiwork Pals

Refer to the table below for a complete list of all Pals with the Handiwork Work Suitabiity in Palworld. The table shows the name of the Pal, their number in the Paldeck, their Handiwork Work Suitability level, and some of the key locations where you can find them spawning in the immediate vicinity. These locations are the names of Great Eagle Statues, which you'll use for Fast Travel throughout the game. In some cases for rarer Pals, the name corresponds to an area, such as the various Wildlife Sanctuaries scattered throughout the corners of Palworld's map.

Pal No. Skill Level Location Lamball 001 1 Plateau of Beginnings

Grassy Behemoth Hills

Fort Ruins Cattiva 002 1 Plateau of Beginnings

Grassy Behemoth Hills

Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings Lifmunk 004 1 Small Settlement

Sea Breeze Archipelago

Forgotten Island Church Ruins Fuack 006 1 Ravine Entrance

Desolate Church

Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings Sparkit 007 1 Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings

Desolate Church

Small Settlement Tanzee 008 1 Fort Ruins

Desolate Church,

Bridge of the Twin Knights Pengullet 010 1 Grassy Behemoth Hills

Small Settlement

Fort Ruins Penking 011 2 No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary

Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings Depresso 017 1 Islandhopper Coast

Marsh Island Church Ruins

Natural Bridge Daedream 019 1 Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings

Natural Bridge

Eastern Wild Island Fuddler 022 1 Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant

Deep Sand Dunes

PIDF Tower Entrance Flopie 028 1 Hypocrite Hill

Petallia Alpha Bristla 030 1 Mount Flopie Summit

Gobfin's Turf Gobfin 031 1 Gobfin's Turf Gobfin Ignis 031b 1 Beach of Everlasting Summer

Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance Hangyu 032 1 Deep Sand Dunes

Investigator's Fork Hangyu Cryst 032b 1 Icy Weasel Hill

Unthawable Lake

Pristine Snow Field Mossanda 033 2 Sealed Realm of the Swift

Snowy Mountain Fork Mossanda Lux 033b 2 Eastern Wind Island Ribunny 039 1 Ascetic Falls

Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon

Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant Incineram 040 2 Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance

Beach of Everlasting Summer Incineram Noct 040b 2 No. 2 Wildlife Sanctuary Leezpunk 045 1 Fisherman's Point

Mount Obsidian Anubis Statue

Beach of Everlasting Summer Leezpunk Ignis 045b 1 Beach of Everlasting Summer

Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance

Mount Obsidian Midpoint Loupmoon 046 2 Ravine Entrance

Investigator's Fork Robinquill 048 2 Devout's Mineshaft

Hypocrite Hill Robinquill Terra 048 2 Sand Dunes Entrance

Duneshelter

PIDF Tower Entrance Gorirat 049 1 Sealed Realm of the Guardian

Snowy Mountain Fork

Sealed Realm of the Swift Beegarde 050 1 Gobfin's Turf

Cold Shore

Sealed Realm of the Guardian Elizabee 051 2 Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance

Sealed Realm of the Swift Dazzi 062 1 Sand Dunes Entrance

Duneshelter

PIDF Tower Entrance Lunaris 063 3 Sea Breeze Archipelago Lovander 069 2 Sand Dunes Entrance

Duneshelter

Deep Sand Dunes Flambelle 070 1 Ravine Grotto

Mount Obsidian Midpoint Bushi 072 1 No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary

Fisherman's Point Katress 075 2 Sealed Realm of the Guardian

Snowy Mountain Fork

Sealed Realm of the Swift Wixen 076 3 Foot of the Volcano

Ancient Civilization Ruins

Mount Obsidian Midpoint Verdash 077 3 No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary Vaelet 078 2 No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary Cryolinx 083 1 Unthawable Lake

Pristine Snow Field

Land of Absolute Zero Petallia 087 2 No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary Wumpo 091 2 Unthawable Lake

Land of Absolute Zero Wumpo Botan 091b 2 XXX

No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary Warsect 092 1 No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary Quivern 095 1 No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary

Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant Astegon 098 1 No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary Anubis 100 4 Northeast of Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant Grizzbolt 103 3 No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary Lyleen 104 3 No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary Lyleen Noct 104b 3 Unthawable Lake Orserk 106 2 No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary

Now you know everything there is to know about finding the best Pals for Handiwork in Palworld.