If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Best Pals for Handiwork in Palworld

Here are our picks for the best Pals for Handiwork in Palworld

A screenshot showing the Paldeck entry for a Loupmoon in Palworld.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
Jeremy Blum avatar
Guide by Jeremy Blum Guides Writer
Published on

Want to know which Pals in Palworld are the best at Handiwork? Handiwork's an important base skill in Palworld, since it measures whether your Pals are able to build structures and crafts on their own.

Automating your base is a pivotal part of Palworld as you level up, and with a hefty 51 Pals possessing the Handiwork Work Suitability skill, you might be wondering which are the most capable workers. Luckily, we've got a full rundown of all the best Pals for Handiwork. Read on to find out more.

Cover image for YouTube videoPalworld | Early Access Launch Trailer | Pocketpair

Best Palworld Handiwork Pals

Anubis is the best when it comes to automating basebuilding busy work in Palworld, since this Egyptian myth-themed Pal boasts an impressive Level 4 in the Handiwork Work Suitability skill. Anubis is also a Level 47 Alpha Pal, meaning that it'll be quite some time before most players manage to capture one.

In the meantime, Verdash and Lyleen are excellent alternate choices. Both of these Pals specialise at all sorts of base tasks, including Planting and Gathering, and with Handiwork Work Suitability scores of Level 3, they're more realistic choices than Anubis for much of the game.

At lower levels, Loupmoon is my preferred Handiwork Pal. With a Handiwork Work Suitability of Level 2, Loupmoon doesn't seem as initially impressive as the other Pals mentioned here. However, Handiwork is notably the only base task that Loupmoon specialises in. With nothing to distract it from Handiwork, putting a Loupmoon or two to work in your base means that they'll instantly craft the heck out of whatever tasks you set up in advance. If you're into an assembly line style of play, Loupmoon is the Pal to go for.

All Palworld Handiwork Pals

Refer to the table below for a complete list of all Pals with the Handiwork Work Suitabiity in Palworld. The table shows the name of the Pal, their number in the Paldeck, their Handiwork Work Suitability level, and some of the key locations where you can find them spawning in the immediate vicinity. These locations are the names of Great Eagle Statues, which you'll use for Fast Travel throughout the game. In some cases for rarer Pals, the name corresponds to an area, such as the various Wildlife Sanctuaries scattered throughout the corners of Palworld's map.

Pal No. Skill Level Location
Lamball 001 1 Plateau of Beginnings
Grassy Behemoth Hills
Fort Ruins
Cattiva 002 1 Plateau of Beginnings
Grassy Behemoth Hills
Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
Lifmunk 004 1 Small Settlement
Sea Breeze Archipelago
Forgotten Island Church Ruins
Fuack 006 1 Ravine Entrance
Desolate Church
Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
Sparkit 007 1 Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
Desolate Church
Small Settlement
Tanzee 008 1 Fort Ruins
Desolate Church,
Bridge of the Twin Knights
Pengullet 010 1 Grassy Behemoth Hills
Small Settlement
Fort Ruins
Penking 011 2 No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary
Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
Depresso 017 1 Islandhopper Coast
Marsh Island Church Ruins
Natural Bridge
Daedream 019 1 Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
Natural Bridge
Eastern Wild Island
Fuddler 022 1 Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant
Deep Sand Dunes
PIDF Tower Entrance
Flopie 028 1 Hypocrite Hill
Petallia Alpha
Bristla 030 1 Mount Flopie Summit
Gobfin's Turf
Gobfin 031 1 Gobfin's Turf
Gobfin Ignis 031b 1 Beach of Everlasting Summer
Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance
Hangyu 032 1 Deep Sand Dunes
Investigator's Fork
Hangyu Cryst 032b 1 Icy Weasel Hill
Unthawable Lake
Pristine Snow Field
Mossanda 033 2 Sealed Realm of the Swift
Snowy Mountain Fork
Mossanda Lux 033b 2 Eastern Wind Island
Ribunny 039 1 Ascetic Falls
Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon
Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant
Incineram 040 2 Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance
Beach of Everlasting Summer
Incineram Noct 040b 2 No. 2 Wildlife Sanctuary
Leezpunk 045 1 Fisherman's Point
Mount Obsidian Anubis Statue
Beach of Everlasting Summer
Leezpunk Ignis 045b 1 Beach of Everlasting Summer
Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance
Mount Obsidian Midpoint
Loupmoon 046 2 Ravine Entrance
Investigator's Fork
Robinquill 048 2 Devout's Mineshaft
Hypocrite Hill
Robinquill Terra 048 2 Sand Dunes Entrance
Duneshelter
PIDF Tower Entrance
Gorirat 049 1 Sealed Realm of the Guardian
Snowy Mountain Fork
Sealed Realm of the Swift
Beegarde 050 1 Gobfin's Turf
Cold Shore
Sealed Realm of the Guardian
Elizabee 051 2 Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance
Sealed Realm of the Swift
Dazzi 062 1 Sand Dunes Entrance
Duneshelter
PIDF Tower Entrance
Lunaris 063 3 Sea Breeze Archipelago
Lovander 069 2 Sand Dunes Entrance
Duneshelter
Deep Sand Dunes
Flambelle 070 1 Ravine Grotto
Mount Obsidian Midpoint
Bushi 072 1 No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary
Fisherman's Point
Katress 075 2 Sealed Realm of the Guardian
Snowy Mountain Fork
Sealed Realm of the Swift
Wixen 076 3 Foot of the Volcano
Ancient Civilization Ruins
Mount Obsidian Midpoint
Verdash 077 3 No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary
Vaelet 078 2 No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary
Cryolinx 083 1 Unthawable Lake
Pristine Snow Field
Land of Absolute Zero
Petallia 087 2 No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary
Wumpo 091 2 Unthawable Lake
Land of Absolute Zero
Wumpo Botan 091b 2 XXX
No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary
Warsect 092 1 No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary
Quivern 095 1 No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary
Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant
Astegon 098 1 No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary
Anubis 100 4 Northeast of Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant
Grizzbolt 103 3 No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary
Lyleen 104 3 No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary
Lyleen Noct 104b 3 Unthawable Lake
Orserk 106 2 No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary

Now you know everything there is to know about finding the best Pals for Handiwork in Palworld. For more on Pal Work Suitability scores, take a look at our comprehensive list of all Pals in Palworld. We've also got guides on the best Pals for Cooling, the best Pals for Farming, and the best Pals for Gathering - everything you could possibly need to keep your base humming along perfectly.

Rock Paper Shotgun is the home of PC gaming

Sign in and join us on our journey to discover strange and compelling PC games.

In this article

Palworld

Xbox Series X/S, PC

Related topics
Action Adventure Hack & Slash Indie PC Pocketpair RPG Shooter Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Jeremy Blum avatar

Jeremy Blum

Guides Writer

Jeremy is a Guides Writer at RPS. When he isn't living out his childhood dream of writing strategy guides, he enjoys rediscovering retro stuff, fiddling with his Steam Deck, and serving as a forever Game Master.

Comments