Best Pals for Handiwork in Palworld
Here are our picks for the best Pals for Handiwork in Palworld
Want to know which Pals in Palworld are the best at Handiwork? Handiwork's an important base skill in Palworld, since it measures whether your Pals are able to build structures and crafts on their own.
Automating your base is a pivotal part of Palworld as you level up, and with a hefty 51 Pals possessing the Handiwork Work Suitability skill, you might be wondering which are the most capable workers. Luckily, we've got a full rundown of all the best Pals for Handiwork. Read on to find out more.
Best Palworld Handiwork Pals
Anubis is the best when it comes to automating basebuilding busy work in Palworld, since this Egyptian myth-themed Pal boasts an impressive Level 4 in the Handiwork Work Suitability skill. Anubis is also a Level 47 Alpha Pal, meaning that it'll be quite some time before most players manage to capture one.
In the meantime, Verdash and Lyleen are excellent alternate choices. Both of these Pals specialise at all sorts of base tasks, including Planting and Gathering, and with Handiwork Work Suitability scores of Level 3, they're more realistic choices than Anubis for much of the game.
At lower levels, Loupmoon is my preferred Handiwork Pal. With a Handiwork Work Suitability of Level 2, Loupmoon doesn't seem as initially impressive as the other Pals mentioned here. However, Handiwork is notably the only base task that Loupmoon specialises in. With nothing to distract it from Handiwork, putting a Loupmoon or two to work in your base means that they'll instantly craft the heck out of whatever tasks you set up in advance. If you're into an assembly line style of play, Loupmoon is the Pal to go for.
All Palworld Handiwork Pals
Refer to the table below for a complete list of all Pals with the Handiwork Work Suitabiity in Palworld. The table shows the name of the Pal, their number in the Paldeck, their Handiwork Work Suitability level, and some of the key locations where you can find them spawning in the immediate vicinity. These locations are the names of Great Eagle Statues, which you'll use for Fast Travel throughout the game. In some cases for rarer Pals, the name corresponds to an area, such as the various Wildlife Sanctuaries scattered throughout the corners of Palworld's map.
|Pal
|No.
|Skill Level
|Location
|Lamball
|001
|1
|Plateau of Beginnings
Grassy Behemoth Hills
Fort Ruins
|Cattiva
|002
|1
|Plateau of Beginnings
Grassy Behemoth Hills
Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
|Lifmunk
|004
|1
|Small Settlement
Sea Breeze Archipelago
Forgotten Island Church Ruins
|Fuack
|006
|1
|Ravine Entrance
Desolate Church
Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
|Sparkit
|007
|1
|Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
Desolate Church
Small Settlement
|Tanzee
|008
|1
|Fort Ruins
Desolate Church,
Bridge of the Twin Knights
|Pengullet
|010
|1
|Grassy Behemoth Hills
Small Settlement
Fort Ruins
|Penking
|011
|2
| No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary
Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
|Depresso
|017
|1
|Islandhopper Coast
Marsh Island Church Ruins
Natural Bridge
|Daedream
|019
|1
|Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
Natural Bridge
Eastern Wild Island
|Fuddler
|022
|1
|Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant
Deep Sand Dunes
PIDF Tower Entrance
|Flopie
|028
|1
|Hypocrite Hill
Petallia Alpha
|Bristla
|030
|1
|Mount Flopie Summit
Gobfin's Turf
|Gobfin
|031
|1
|Gobfin's Turf
|Gobfin Ignis
|031b
|1
|Beach of Everlasting Summer
Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance
|Hangyu
|032
|1
|Deep Sand Dunes
Investigator's Fork
|Hangyu Cryst
|032b
|1
|Icy Weasel Hill
Unthawable Lake
Pristine Snow Field
|Mossanda
|033
|2
|Sealed Realm of the Swift
Snowy Mountain Fork
|Mossanda Lux
|033b
|2
|Eastern Wind Island
|Ribunny
|039
|1
|Ascetic Falls
Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon
Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant
|Incineram
|040
|2
|Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance
Beach of Everlasting Summer
|Incineram Noct
|040b
|2
|No. 2 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Leezpunk
|045
|1
|Fisherman's Point
Mount Obsidian Anubis Statue
Beach of Everlasting Summer
|Leezpunk Ignis
|045b
|1
|Beach of Everlasting Summer
Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance
Mount Obsidian Midpoint
|Loupmoon
|046
|2
|Ravine Entrance
Investigator's Fork
|Robinquill
|048
|2
|Devout's Mineshaft
Hypocrite Hill
|Robinquill Terra
|048
|2
|Sand Dunes Entrance
Duneshelter
PIDF Tower Entrance
|Gorirat
|049
|1
|Sealed Realm of the Guardian
Snowy Mountain Fork
Sealed Realm of the Swift
|Beegarde
|050
|1
|Gobfin's Turf
Cold Shore
Sealed Realm of the Guardian
|Elizabee
|051
|2
|Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance
Sealed Realm of the Swift
|Dazzi
|062
|1
|Sand Dunes Entrance
Duneshelter
PIDF Tower Entrance
|Lunaris
|063
|3
|Sea Breeze Archipelago
|Lovander
|069
|2
|Sand Dunes Entrance
Duneshelter
Deep Sand Dunes
|Flambelle
|070
|1
|Ravine Grotto
Mount Obsidian Midpoint
|Bushi
|072
|1
|No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary
Fisherman's Point
|Katress
|075
|2
|Sealed Realm of the Guardian
Snowy Mountain Fork
Sealed Realm of the Swift
|Wixen
|076
|3
|Foot of the Volcano
Ancient Civilization Ruins
Mount Obsidian Midpoint
|Verdash
|077
|3
|No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Vaelet
|078
|2
|No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Cryolinx
|083
|1
|Unthawable Lake
Pristine Snow Field
Land of Absolute Zero
|Petallia
|087
|2
|No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Wumpo
|091
|2
|Unthawable Lake
Land of Absolute Zero
|Wumpo Botan
|091b
|2
|XXX
No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Warsect
|092
|1
|No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Quivern
|095
|1
|No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary
Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant
|Astegon
|098
|1
|No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Anubis
|100
|4
|Northeast of Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant
|Grizzbolt
|103
|3
|No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Lyleen
|104
|3
|No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Lyleen Noct
|104b
|3
|Unthawable Lake
|Orserk
|106
|2
|No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary
