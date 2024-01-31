Want to know which Pals in Palworld are best at Medicine Production? It's hard work keeping a base going in Palworld, and on some occasions, your Pals might suffer ailments. As their SAN (Sanity) score drops, Pals can become depressed, and they can also catch colds, ulcers, sprains, and all sorts of other conditions as they go about their base jobs. Luckily, once the Medieval Medicine Workbench unlocks at Technology Level 12, you'll be able to begin crafting meds for all of your precious Pals.

Depending on how many furry friends you have working at your base, it might be a good idea to keep some Pals exclusively at the medical workbench to take care of their comrades. Here are all the Pals in Palworld that excel at the Medicine Production Work Suitability skill.

Best Palworld Medicine Production Pals

Vaelet, Felbat, Lyleen, and Lyleen Noct have the highest Medicine Production Work Suitability scores, all at Level 3. Out of this bunch, Felbat is the Pal that primarily specialises in medicine making, with no other skills to distract them from the job of keeping a steady supply of meds on the production table. As for the rest, you'll find that they're very useful at other aspects of your base - for instance, Lyleen has a Level 4 Planting Work Suitability, while Vaelet has a Level 2 in Planting, Handiwork, and Gathering.

If you're just starting out in Palworld and badly in need of medicine, you can make do with a Lifemunk, Flopie, or Robinquill, all of whom have a Level 1 in the skill and aren't too far from the Plateau of Beginnings. If you can catch a Loveander, you'll do even better, since these sultry Pals are actually skilled medicine brewers, with a Level 2 Work Suitability. I managed to capture one when they raided my base at night, so keep on the lookout.

All Palworld Medicine Production Pals

Refer to the table below for a complete list of all Pals with the Medicine Production Work Suitabiity in Palworld. The table shows the name of the Pal, their number in the Paldeck, their Work Suitability skill level, and some of the key locations where you can find them spawning in the close vicinity. These locations are the names of Great Eagle Statues, which you'll use for Fast Travel throughout the game. In some cases for rarer Pals, the name corresponds to an area, such as the various Wildlife Sanctuaries scattered throughout the corners of Palworld's map.

Pal No. Skill Level Location Lifmunk 004 1 Small Settlement

Sea Breeze Archipelago

Forgotten Island Church Ruins Flopie 028 1 Hypocrite Hill

Petallia Alpha Bristla 030 2 Mount Flopie Summit

Gobfin's Turf Cinnamoth 041 1 Ancient Ritual Site

Hypocrite Hill

Mount Flopie Summit Robinquill 048 1 Devout's Mineshaft,

Hypocrite Hill Robinquill Terra 048 1 Sand Dunes Entrance

Duneshelter

PIDF Tower Entrance Beegarde 050 1 Gobfin's Turf

Cold Shore

Sealed Realm of the Guardian Elizabee 051 2 Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance

Sealed Realm of the Swift Lovander 069 2 Sand Dunes Entrance

Duneshelter

Deep Sand Dunes Katress 075 2 Sealed Realm of the Guardian

Snowy Mountain Fork

Sealed Realm of the Swift Vaelet 078 3 No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary Sibelyx 079 2 Unthawable Lake

Pristine Snow Field

Land of Absolute Zero Petallia 087 2 No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary Felbat 094 3 Marsh Island Church Ruins

Most dungeons Lyleen 104 3 No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary Lyleen Noct 104b 3 Iceberg Mineshaft

Now you've got a certified army of healers at your base and hopefully all of your sick Pals will recover swiftly. For more on Work Suitability and base building in Palworld, take some time to read up on our complete list of all Pals in Palworld. We've also got plenty of guides on which Pals are best at base work. Try starting with our guides to best Pals for Cooling, the best Pals for Kindling, and the best Pals for Generating Electricity. Best of luck, and may your Pals always be healthy.