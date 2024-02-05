Palworld: Best Pals for Transporting
Here are our picks for the best Pals for Transporting in Palworld
Want to know which Pals in Palworld are best at Transporting?Transporting doesn't initially seem like the most exciting Work Suitability skill in Palworld - after all, it's technically just moving harvested items into storage containers.
However, initial impressions are deceiving! Anyone who understands the annoyance of finagling in your inventory to move items manually (especially heavy items, like all wood or ore) knows that at the end of the day, Transporting's an infinitely useful skill for the Pals at your base. For your convenience, we've assembled a list of the best Pals in Palworld with the Transporting Skill, as well as where to capture them.
Best Palworld Transporting Pals
There are quite a few Pals with the Transporting Work Suitability skill, but only two with the maximum Level 4 - Wumpo and Wumpo Botan. Both of these hefty Grass Pals are top-of-the-line when it comes to moving materials around your base, and they're no slouch when it comes to Lumbering, as well. Solid alternatives to the Wumpos include Ragnahawk, Helzephyr, and Mossanda, all of whom have a Level 3 Work Suitability in Transporting.
In Palworld's mid-game, it might be easier to get your hands on Beegarde or Tombat, who have a Level 2. And in Palworld's very early hours, Tanzee and Pengullet will serve you decently with a Level 1 in Transporting. Whichever you choose, any of these Pals will be a major asset when it comes time to taking on a potentially stressful task like moving your Palworld base.
All Palworld Transporting Pals
Refer to the table below for a complete list of all Pals with the Transporting Work Suitabiity in Palworld. The table shows the name of the Pal, their number in the Paldeck, their Work Suitability skill level, and some of the key locations where you can find them spawning in the close vicinity. These locations are the names of Great Eagle Statues, which you'll use for Fast Travel throughout the game. In some cases for rarer Pals, the name corresponds to an area, such as the various Wildlife Sanctuaries scattered throughout the corners of Palworld's map.
|Pal
|No.
|Skill Level
|Location
|Lamball
|001
|1
|Plateau of Beginnings
Grassy Behemoth Hills
Fort Ruins
|Cattiva
|002
|1
|Plateau of Beginnings
Grassy Behemoth Hills
Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
|Fuack
|006
|1
|Ravine Entrance
Desolate Church
Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
|Sparkit
|007
|1
|Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
Desolate Church
Small Settlement
|Tanzee
|008
|1
|Fort Ruins
Desolate Church
Bridge of the Twin Knights
|Pengullet
|010
|1
|Grassy Behemoth Hills
Small Settlement
Fort Ruins
|Penking
|011
|2
|No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary
Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
|Depresso
|017
|1
|Islandhopper Coast
Marsh Island Church Ruins
Natural Bridge
|Daedream
|019
|1
|Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
Natural Bridge
Eastern Wild Island
|Fuddler
|022
|1
|Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant
Deep Sand Dunes
PIDF Tower Entrance
|Killamari
|023
|2
|Most dungeons
|Celaray
|025
|1
|Sea Breeze Archipelago Castaway Beach
Azurobe Hill
Forgotten Island
|Flopie
|028
|1
|Hypocrite Hill
Petallia Alpha
|Bristla
|030
|1
|Mount Flopie Summit
Gobfin's Turf
|Gobfin
|031
|1
|Gobfin's Turf
|Gobfin Ignis
|031b
|1
|Beach of Everlasting Summer
Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance
|Hangyu
|032
|2
|Deep Sand Dunes
Investigator's Fork
|Hangyu Cryst
|032b
|2
|Icy Weasel Hill
Unthawable Lake
Pristine Snow Field
|Mossanda
|033
|3
|Sealed Realm of the Swift
Snowy Mountain Fork
|Mossanda Lux
|033b
|3
|Eastern Wind Island
|Ribunny
|039
|1
|Ascetic Falls
Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon
Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant
|Incineram
|040
|2
|Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance
Beach of Everlasting Summer
|Incineram Noct
|040b
|2
|No. 2 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Dumud
|043
|1
|Sealed Realm of Winged Tyrant
|Leezpunk
|045
|1
|Fisherman's Point
Mount Obsidian Anubis Statue
Beach of Everlasting Summer
|Leezpunk Ignis
|045b
|1
|Beach of Everlasting Summer
Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance
Mount Obsidian Midpoint
|Robinquill
|048
|2
|Devout's Mineshaft
Hypocrite Hill
|Robinquill Terra
|048
|2
|Sand Dunes Entrance
Duneshelter
PIDF Tower Entrance
|Gorirat
|049
|3
|Sealed Realm of the Guardian
Snowy Mountain Fork
Sealed Realm of the Swift
|Beegarde
|050
|2
|Gobfin's Turf
Cold Shore
Sealed Realm of the Guardian
|Dazzi
|062
|1
|Sand Dunes Entrance
Duneshelter
PIDF Tower Entrance
|Lunaris
|063
|1
|Sea Breeze Archipelago
|Tombat
|068
|2
|Fort Ruins
Small Settlement
Bridge of the Twin Knights
|Lovander
|069
|2
|Sand Dunes Entrance
Duneshelter
Deep Sand Dunes
|Flambelle
|070
|1
|Ravine Grotto
Mount Obsidian Midpoint
|Vanwyrm
|071
|3
|Ravine Entrance
Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster
Mount Obsidian Anubis Statue
|Vanwyrm Cryst
|071b
|3
|Cold Shore
No Man's Trail
Icy Weasle Hill
|Bushi
|072
|2
|No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary
Fisherman's Point
|Beakon
|073
|3
|Deep Sand Dunes
Far North
|Ragnahawk
|074
|3
|Beach of Everlasting Summer
Mount Obsidian Anubis Status
Fisherman's Point
|Katress
|075
|2
|Sealed Realm of the Guardian
Snowy Mountain Fork
Sealed Realm of the Swift
|Wixen
|076
|2
|Foot of the Volcano
Ancient Civilization Ruins
Mount Obsidian Midpoint
|Verdash
|077
|2
|No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Vaelet
|078
|1
|No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Relaxaurus
|085
|1
|Ascetic Falls
|Relaxaurus Lux
|085b
|1
|Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon
|Petallia
|087
|1
|No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Wumpo
|091
|4
|Unthawable Lake
Land of Absolute Zero
|Wumpo Botan
|091b
|4
|No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Warsect
|092
|3
|No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Quivern
|095
|3
|No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary
Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant
|Helzephyr
|097
|3
|Mount Flopie Summit
Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance
Snowy Mountain Fork
|Anubis
|100
|2
|Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant
|Grizzbolt
|103
|3
|No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Faleris
|105
|3
|No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Orserk
|106
|4
|No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary
Now that you know the best Pals for Transporting, your base should be a smoothly automated piece of work. If you're in need of more information, we have a complete list of all Pals in Palworld, and we've also got a list of all Palworld Pal locations, complete with heatmaps so you can see where to catch the best Pals. If you're looking for other Work Suitability guides, then it's a good idea to start with the best Pals for Lumbering, the best Pals for Cooling, and the best Pals for Planting.