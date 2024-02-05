Want to know which Pals in Palworld are best at Transporting?Transporting doesn't initially seem like the most exciting Work Suitability skill in Palworld - after all, it's technically just moving harvested items into storage containers.

However, initial impressions are deceiving! Anyone who understands the annoyance of finagling in your inventory to move items manually (especially heavy items, like all wood or ore) knows that at the end of the day, Transporting's an infinitely useful skill for the Pals at your base. For your convenience, we've assembled a list of the best Pals in Palworld with the Transporting Skill, as well as where to capture them.

Best Palworld Transporting Pals

There are quite a few Pals with the Transporting Work Suitability skill, but only two with the maximum Level 4 - Wumpo and Wumpo Botan. Both of these hefty Grass Pals are top-of-the-line when it comes to moving materials around your base, and they're no slouch when it comes to Lumbering, as well. Solid alternatives to the Wumpos include Ragnahawk, Helzephyr, and Mossanda, all of whom have a Level 3 Work Suitability in Transporting.

In Palworld's mid-game, it might be easier to get your hands on Beegarde or Tombat, who have a Level 2. And in Palworld's very early hours, Tanzee and Pengullet will serve you decently with a Level 1 in Transporting. Whichever you choose, any of these Pals will be a major asset when it comes time to taking on a potentially stressful task like moving your Palworld base.

All Palworld Transporting Pals

Refer to the table below for a complete list of all Pals with the Transporting Work Suitabiity in Palworld. The table shows the name of the Pal, their number in the Paldeck, their Work Suitability skill level, and some of the key locations where you can find them spawning in the close vicinity. These locations are the names of Great Eagle Statues, which you'll use for Fast Travel throughout the game. In some cases for rarer Pals, the name corresponds to an area, such as the various Wildlife Sanctuaries scattered throughout the corners of Palworld's map.

Pal No. Skill Level Location Lamball 001 1 Plateau of Beginnings

Grassy Behemoth Hills

Fort Ruins Cattiva 002 1 Plateau of Beginnings

Grassy Behemoth Hills

Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings Fuack 006 1 Ravine Entrance

Desolate Church

Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings Sparkit 007 1 Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings

Desolate Church

Small Settlement Tanzee 008 1 Fort Ruins

Desolate Church

Bridge of the Twin Knights Pengullet 010 1 Grassy Behemoth Hills

Small Settlement

Fort Ruins Penking 011 2 No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary

Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings Depresso 017 1 Islandhopper Coast

Marsh Island Church Ruins

Natural Bridge Daedream 019 1 Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings

Natural Bridge

Eastern Wild Island Fuddler 022 1 Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant

Deep Sand Dunes

PIDF Tower Entrance Killamari 023 2 Most dungeons Celaray 025 1 Sea Breeze Archipelago Castaway Beach

Azurobe Hill

Forgotten Island Flopie 028 1 Hypocrite Hill

Petallia Alpha Bristla 030 1 Mount Flopie Summit

Gobfin's Turf Gobfin 031 1 Gobfin's Turf Gobfin Ignis 031b 1 Beach of Everlasting Summer

Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance Hangyu 032 2 Deep Sand Dunes

Investigator's Fork Hangyu Cryst 032b 2 Icy Weasel Hill

Unthawable Lake

Pristine Snow Field Mossanda 033 3 Sealed Realm of the Swift

Snowy Mountain Fork Mossanda Lux 033b 3 Eastern Wind Island Ribunny 039 1 Ascetic Falls

Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon

Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant Incineram 040 2 Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance

Beach of Everlasting Summer Incineram Noct 040b 2 No. 2 Wildlife Sanctuary Dumud 043 1 Sealed Realm of Winged Tyrant Leezpunk 045 1 Fisherman's Point

Mount Obsidian Anubis Statue

Beach of Everlasting Summer Leezpunk Ignis 045b 1 Beach of Everlasting Summer

Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance

Mount Obsidian Midpoint Robinquill 048 2 Devout's Mineshaft

Hypocrite Hill Robinquill Terra 048 2 Sand Dunes Entrance

Duneshelter

PIDF Tower Entrance Gorirat 049 3 Sealed Realm of the Guardian

Snowy Mountain Fork

Sealed Realm of the Swift Beegarde 050 2 Gobfin's Turf

Cold Shore

Sealed Realm of the Guardian Dazzi 062 1 Sand Dunes Entrance

Duneshelter

PIDF Tower Entrance Lunaris 063 1 Sea Breeze Archipelago Tombat 068 2 Fort Ruins

Small Settlement

Bridge of the Twin Knights Lovander 069 2 Sand Dunes Entrance

Duneshelter

Deep Sand Dunes Flambelle 070 1 Ravine Grotto

Mount Obsidian Midpoint Vanwyrm 071 3 Ravine Entrance

Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster

Mount Obsidian Anubis Statue Vanwyrm Cryst 071b 3 Cold Shore

No Man's Trail

Icy Weasle Hill Bushi 072 2 No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary

Fisherman's Point Beakon 073 3 Deep Sand Dunes

Far North Ragnahawk 074 3 Beach of Everlasting Summer

Mount Obsidian Anubis Status

Fisherman's Point Katress 075 2 Sealed Realm of the Guardian

Snowy Mountain Fork

Sealed Realm of the Swift Wixen 076 2 Foot of the Volcano

Ancient Civilization Ruins

Mount Obsidian Midpoint Verdash 077 2 No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary Vaelet 078 1 No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary Relaxaurus 085 1 Ascetic Falls Relaxaurus Lux 085b 1 Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon Petallia 087 1 No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary Wumpo 091 4 Unthawable Lake

Land of Absolute Zero Wumpo Botan 091b 4 No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary Warsect 092 3 No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary Quivern 095 3 No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary

Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant Helzephyr 097 3 Mount Flopie Summit

Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance

Snowy Mountain Fork Anubis 100 2 Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant Grizzbolt 103 3 No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary Faleris 105 3 No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary Orserk 106 4 No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary

Now that you know the best Pals for Transporting, your base should be a smoothly automated piece of work. If you're in need of more information, we have a complete list of all Pals in Palworld, and we've also got a list of all Palworld Pal locations, complete with heatmaps so you can see where to catch the best Pals. If you're looking for other Work Suitability guides, then it's a good idea to start with the best Pals for Lumbering, the best Pals for Cooling, and the best Pals for Planting.