If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Palworld: Best Pals for Transporting

Here are our picks for the best Pals for Transporting in Palworld

Palworld screenshot of a Tanzee Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
Jeremy Blum avatar
Guide by Jeremy Blum Guides Writer
Published on

Want to know which Pals in Palworld are best at Transporting?Transporting doesn't initially seem like the most exciting Work Suitability skill in Palworld - after all, it's technically just moving harvested items into storage containers.

However, initial impressions are deceiving! Anyone who understands the annoyance of finagling in your inventory to move items manually (especially heavy items, like all wood or ore) knows that at the end of the day, Transporting's an infinitely useful skill for the Pals at your base. For your convenience, we've assembled a list of the best Pals in Palworld with the Transporting Skill, as well as where to capture them.

Cover image for YouTube videoPalworld | Early Access Launch Trailer | Pocketpair

Best Palworld Transporting Pals

There are quite a few Pals with the Transporting Work Suitability skill, but only two with the maximum Level 4 - Wumpo and Wumpo Botan. Both of these hefty Grass Pals are top-of-the-line when it comes to moving materials around your base, and they're no slouch when it comes to Lumbering, as well. Solid alternatives to the Wumpos include Ragnahawk, Helzephyr, and Mossanda, all of whom have a Level 3 Work Suitability in Transporting.

In Palworld's mid-game, it might be easier to get your hands on Beegarde or Tombat, who have a Level 2. And in Palworld's very early hours, Tanzee and Pengullet will serve you decently with a Level 1 in Transporting. Whichever you choose, any of these Pals will be a major asset when it comes time to taking on a potentially stressful task like moving your Palworld base.

All Palworld Transporting Pals

Refer to the table below for a complete list of all Pals with the Transporting Work Suitabiity in Palworld. The table shows the name of the Pal, their number in the Paldeck, their Work Suitability skill level, and some of the key locations where you can find them spawning in the close vicinity. These locations are the names of Great Eagle Statues, which you'll use for Fast Travel throughout the game. In some cases for rarer Pals, the name corresponds to an area, such as the various Wildlife Sanctuaries scattered throughout the corners of Palworld's map.

Pal No. Skill Level Location
Lamball 001 1 Plateau of Beginnings
Grassy Behemoth Hills
Fort Ruins
Cattiva 002 1 Plateau of Beginnings
Grassy Behemoth Hills
Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
Fuack 006 1 Ravine Entrance
Desolate Church
Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
Sparkit 007 1 Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
Desolate Church
Small Settlement
Tanzee 008 1 Fort Ruins
Desolate Church
Bridge of the Twin Knights
Pengullet 010 1 Grassy Behemoth Hills
Small Settlement
Fort Ruins
Penking 011 2 No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary
Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
Depresso 017 1 Islandhopper Coast
Marsh Island Church Ruins
Natural Bridge
Daedream 019 1 Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
Natural Bridge
Eastern Wild Island
Fuddler 022 1 Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant
Deep Sand Dunes
PIDF Tower Entrance
Killamari 023 2 Most dungeons
Celaray 025 1 Sea Breeze Archipelago Castaway Beach
Azurobe Hill
Forgotten Island
Flopie 028 1 Hypocrite Hill
Petallia Alpha
Bristla 030 1 Mount Flopie Summit
Gobfin's Turf
Gobfin 031 1 Gobfin's Turf
Gobfin Ignis 031b 1 Beach of Everlasting Summer
Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance
Hangyu 032 2 Deep Sand Dunes
Investigator's Fork
Hangyu Cryst 032b 2 Icy Weasel Hill
Unthawable Lake
Pristine Snow Field
Mossanda 033 3 Sealed Realm of the Swift
Snowy Mountain Fork
Mossanda Lux 033b 3 Eastern Wind Island
Ribunny 039 1 Ascetic Falls
Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon
Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant
Incineram 040 2 Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance
Beach of Everlasting Summer
Incineram Noct 040b 2 No. 2 Wildlife Sanctuary
Dumud 043 1 Sealed Realm of Winged Tyrant
Leezpunk 045 1 Fisherman's Point
Mount Obsidian Anubis Statue
Beach of Everlasting Summer
Leezpunk Ignis 045b 1 Beach of Everlasting Summer
Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance
Mount Obsidian Midpoint
Robinquill 048 2 Devout's Mineshaft
Hypocrite Hill
Robinquill Terra 048 2 Sand Dunes Entrance
Duneshelter
PIDF Tower Entrance
Gorirat 049 3 Sealed Realm of the Guardian
Snowy Mountain Fork
Sealed Realm of the Swift
Beegarde 050 2 Gobfin's Turf
Cold Shore
Sealed Realm of the Guardian
Dazzi 062 1 Sand Dunes Entrance
Duneshelter
PIDF Tower Entrance
Lunaris 063 1 Sea Breeze Archipelago
Tombat 068 2 Fort Ruins
Small Settlement
Bridge of the Twin Knights
Lovander 069 2 Sand Dunes Entrance
Duneshelter
Deep Sand Dunes
Flambelle 070 1 Ravine Grotto
Mount Obsidian Midpoint
Vanwyrm 071 3 Ravine Entrance
Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster
Mount Obsidian Anubis Statue
Vanwyrm Cryst 071b 3 Cold Shore
No Man's Trail
Icy Weasle Hill
Bushi 072 2 No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary
Fisherman's Point
Beakon 073 3 Deep Sand Dunes
Far North
Ragnahawk 074 3 Beach of Everlasting Summer
Mount Obsidian Anubis Status
Fisherman's Point
Katress 075 2 Sealed Realm of the Guardian
Snowy Mountain Fork
Sealed Realm of the Swift
Wixen 076 2 Foot of the Volcano
Ancient Civilization Ruins
Mount Obsidian Midpoint
Verdash 077 2 No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary
Vaelet 078 1 No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary
Relaxaurus 085 1 Ascetic Falls
Relaxaurus Lux 085b 1 Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon
Petallia 087 1 No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary
Wumpo 091 4 Unthawable Lake
Land of Absolute Zero
Wumpo Botan 091b 4 No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary
Warsect 092 3 No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary
Quivern 095 3 No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary
Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant
Helzephyr 097 3 Mount Flopie Summit
Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance
Snowy Mountain Fork
Anubis 100 2 Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant
Grizzbolt 103 3 No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary
Faleris 105 3 No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary
Orserk 106 4 No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary

Now that you know the best Pals for Transporting, your base should be a smoothly automated piece of work. If you're in need of more information, we have a complete list of all Pals in Palworld, and we've also got a list of all Palworld Pal locations, complete with heatmaps so you can see where to catch the best Pals. If you're looking for other Work Suitability guides, then it's a good idea to start with the best Pals for Lumbering, the best Pals for Cooling, and the best Pals for Planting.

Rock Paper Shotgun is the home of PC gaming

Sign in and join us on our journey to discover strange and compelling PC games.

In this article

Palworld

Xbox Series X/S, PC

Related topics
Action Adventure Hack & Slash Indie PC Pocketpair RPG Shooter Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Jeremy Blum avatar

Jeremy Blum

Guides Writer

Jeremy is a Guides Writer at RPS. When he isn't living out his childhood dream of writing strategy guides, he enjoys rediscovering retro stuff, fiddling with his Steam Deck, and serving as a forever Game Master.

Comments