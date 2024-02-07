If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to get Honey in Palworld

Here's how to get Honey in Palworld

Facing off against a Cinnamoth in Palworld.
Want to know how to get Honey in Palworld? Honey is an important material in Palworld for making Cake, which is a necessity for breeding Pals. If you want to ensure that your Pals are happy, well-fed, and ready to hatch eggs, you'll need lots of Cake, which means lots of Honey!

As you might expect, Honey drops after defeating Pals who resemble bees, and it can also be produced on your base if you have a Ranch. Read on for everything you need to know about gathering Honey in Palworld, as well as a few early game strategies.

How to get Honey in Palworld

These are the Pals we've found thus far who have a chance to drop Honey if you defeat them. For a full rundown of where you can find these Pals, check out our Palworld Pal locations guide.

  • Beegarde
  • Cinnamoth
  • Elizabee
  • Warsect

    • If you capture a Beegarde, you can also obtain Honey from a Ranch, which unlocks at Technology Level 5. Beegardes possess the Worker Bee Partner Skill, which allows them to produce Honey when assigned to a Ranch at your base.

    Honey farming and crafting as a Palworld beginner

    While Beegarde is the ultimate producer of Honey, Cinnamoth is the easier Pal to defeat for Honey drops in Palworld's early game. You can find Cinnamoths in the Moonless Shore northwest of the Plateau of Beginnings. More specifically, if you head to the Cinnamoth Forest Great Eagle Statue, you'll unlock not only a Fast Travel location, but you'll also find a tonne of these moth-like Pals fluttering about that you can farm to your heart's content. Most of the Cinnamoths in this area will be around Level 18.

    Facing off against a Beegarde in Palworld.
    Beware the Beegarde when they get too close and start flashing - it's kamikaze time if this happens. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

    When you're ready to farm Honey from Beegardes, search around the Mossanda Forest and Sealed Realm of the Guardian Great Eagle Statues. You should run into hordes of Beegardes before too long. You can also find these bee Pals in dungeons around the area. Most will be around Level 20, and you should be wary of aggressive Beegardes who are low on health. They'll start blinking and will explode, dealing damage to everything around them, so you should try to catch or defeat them before they self-destruct.

    Once you've got a couple Beegardes captured, put them to work at your Ranch to create the equivalent of a Honey farm. Be sure to build a Cooking Pot as well, because you'll need the pot to craft Cake once your Honey is ready. For a full breakdown of how to breed Pals with Cake, see our Palworld breeding guide.

    That's a wrap on the best ways to get Honey in Palworld. We've got lots more where this came from - if you want additional info on acquiring the best resources in Palworld, you should check outour guides for gathering leather, mining coal, and harvesting Pals for their precious Pal Fluids. We've also got a comprehensive list of all Pals in Palworld, if you'd prefer to get started catching 'em all.

