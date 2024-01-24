All Palworld mounts list

Searching for a list of all mounts in Palworld? Palworld's setting of the Palapagos Islands is a vast playground with a wide array of furry friends to catalogue and collect. One of your chief priorities will likely be figuring out which Pals can also double as mounts to easily transport you around the map so you can collect resources and take on Syndicate goons. You'll also need to know the Technology Level for unlocking that Pal's saddle.

If you want an easy-to-follow table of all mountable Pals in Palworld, you're in the right place. Read on, and we'll reveal all the mounts we've found so far.

All Palworld mounts

In order to unlock a mount in Palworld, you first need to capture the Pal. Then, you need to unlock that Pal's saddle from the Technology tree and craft it at a Pal Gear Workbench. More saddles will become available as you progress through the game.

Refer to the following table for a complete list of all Palworld mounts. You'll see the name of the Pal, the main type of traversal it specialises in, and the Technology Level you'll need to unlock that Pal's saddle.

Pal Type Required Technology Level Rushoar Ground 6 Melpaca Ground 7 Direhowl Ground 9 Surfent Swimming 10 Eikthyrdeer Ground 12 Grintale Ground 13 Chillet Swimming 13 Sweepa Ground 14 Univolt Ground 14 Nitewing Flying 15 Arsox Ground 16 Broncherry Ground 20 Vanwyrm Flying 21 Elphidran Flying 21 Kingpaca Ground 22 Maraith Ground 23 Surfent Terra Swimming 24 Azurobe Swimming 24 Eikthyrdeer Terra Ground 25 Fenglope Ground 26 Rayhound Ground 26 Broncherry Aqua Ground 27 Mammorest Ground 28 Dinossum Lux Ground 29 Reindrix Ground 29 Kitsun Ground 30 Pyrin Ground 30 Reptyro Ground 31 Blazehowl Ground 32 Helzephyr Flying 33 Pyrin Noct Ground 33 Beakon Flying 34 Blazehowl Noct Ground 35 Quivern Flying 36 Ragnahawk Flying 37 Reptyro Cryst Ground 37 Blazamut Ground 38 Faleris Flying 38 Jormuntide Swimming 39 Suzaku Flying 40 Vanwyrm Cryst Flying 41 Kingpaca Cryst Ground 42 Suzaku Aqua Flying 43 Jormuntide Ignis Swimming 43 Wumpo Ground 44 Wumpo Botan Ground 45 Mammorest Cryst Ground 45 Astegon Flying 47 Shadowbeak Flying 47 Frostallion Flying 48 Frostallion Noct Flying 48 Paladius Ground 50 Necromus Ground 50 Jetragon Flying 50

Jetragon, the final Pal on this list, is a special case as an endgame boss and one of the fastest mounts in Palworld. Keep in mind that Jetragon's Required Technology Level doesn't correspond to a saddle, but instead to the awesome endgame missile launcher that you can craft to shoot while riding him!

