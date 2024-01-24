All Palworld mounts list
Here's a list of all mountable Pals in Palworld
Searching for a list of all mounts in Palworld? Palworld's setting of the Palapagos Islands is a vast playground with a wide array of furry friends to catalogue and collect. One of your chief priorities will likely be figuring out which Pals can also double as mounts to easily transport you around the map so you can collect resources and take on Syndicate goons. You'll also need to know the Technology Level for unlocking that Pal's saddle.
If you want an easy-to-follow table of all mountable Pals in Palworld, you're in the right place. Read on, and we'll reveal all the mounts we've found so far.
All Palworld mounts
In order to unlock a mount in Palworld, you first need to capture the Pal. Then, you need to unlock that Pal's saddle from the Technology tree and craft it at a Pal Gear Workbench. More saddles will become available as you progress through the game.
Refer to the following table for a complete list of all Palworld mounts. You'll see the name of the Pal, the main type of traversal it specialises in, and the Technology Level you'll need to unlock that Pal's saddle.
|Pal
|Type
|Required Technology Level
|Rushoar
|Ground
|6
|Melpaca
|Ground
|7
|Direhowl
|Ground
|9
|Surfent
|Swimming
|10
|Eikthyrdeer
|Ground
|12
|Grintale
|Ground
|13
|Chillet
|Swimming
|13
|Sweepa
|Ground
|14
|Univolt
|Ground
|14
|Nitewing
|Flying
|15
|Arsox
|Ground
|16
|Broncherry
|Ground
|20
|Vanwyrm
|Flying
|21
|Elphidran
|Flying
|21
|Kingpaca
|Ground
|22
|Maraith
|Ground
|23
|Surfent Terra
|Swimming
|24
|Azurobe
|Swimming
|24
|Eikthyrdeer Terra
|Ground
|25
|Fenglope
|Ground
|26
|Rayhound
|Ground
|26
|Broncherry Aqua
|Ground
|27
|Mammorest
|Ground
|28
|Dinossum Lux
|Ground
|29
|Reindrix
|Ground
|29
|Kitsun
|Ground
|30
|Pyrin
|Ground
|30
|Reptyro
|Ground
|31
|Blazehowl
|Ground
|32
|Helzephyr
|Flying
|33
|Pyrin Noct
|Ground
|33
|Beakon
|Flying
|34
|Blazehowl Noct
|Ground
|35
|Quivern
|Flying
|36
|Ragnahawk
|Flying
|37
|Reptyro Cryst
|Ground
|37
|Blazamut
|Ground
|38
|Faleris
|Flying
|38
|Jormuntide
|Swimming
|39
|Suzaku
|Flying
|40
|Vanwyrm Cryst
|Flying
|41
|Kingpaca Cryst
|Ground
|42
|Suzaku Aqua
|Flying
|43
|Jormuntide Ignis
|Swimming
|43
|Wumpo
|Ground
|44
|Wumpo Botan
|Ground
|45
|Mammorest Cryst
|Ground
|45
|Astegon
|Flying
|47
|Shadowbeak
|Flying
|47
|Frostallion
|Flying
|48
|Frostallion Noct
|Flying
|48
|Paladius
|Ground
|50
|Necromus
|Ground
|50
|Jetragon
|Flying
|50
Jetragon, the final Pal on this list, is a special case as an endgame boss and one of the fastest mounts in Palworld. Keep in mind that Jetragon's Required Technology Level doesn't correspond to a saddle, but instead to the awesome endgame missile launcher that you can craft to shoot while riding him!
And that's a wrap on our exhaustive list of Palworld mounts - hopefully you found a creature that you're itching to capture and suit up with a saddle! For more Palworld intel, we've also got a list of the best Pals in Palworld and how to capture them, as well as a guide to the best starter Pals. Be sure to also check out our guide of Palworld tips and tricks if you're just starting out on your adventure.