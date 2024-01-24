If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

All Palworld mounts list

Here's a list of all mountable Pals in Palworld

Jeremy Blum
Guides Writer
Published on

Searching for a list of all mounts in Palworld? Palworld's setting of the Palapagos Islands is a vast playground with a wide array of furry friends to catalogue and collect. One of your chief priorities will likely be figuring out which Pals can also double as mounts to easily transport you around the map so you can collect resources and take on Syndicate goons. You'll also need to know the Technology Level for unlocking that Pal's saddle.

If you want an easy-to-follow table of all mountable Pals in Palworld, you're in the right place. Read on, and we'll reveal all the mounts we've found so far.

All Palworld mounts

In order to unlock a mount in Palworld, you first need to capture the Pal. Then, you need to unlock that Pal's saddle from the Technology tree and craft it at a Pal Gear Workbench. More saddles will become available as you progress through the game.

Refer to the following table for a complete list of all Palworld mounts. You'll see the name of the Pal, the main type of traversal it specialises in, and the Technology Level you'll need to unlock that Pal's saddle.

Pal Type Required Technology Level
Rushoar Ground 6
Melpaca Ground 7
Direhowl Ground 9
Surfent Swimming 10
Eikthyrdeer Ground 12
Grintale Ground 13
Chillet Swimming 13
Sweepa Ground 14
Univolt Ground 14
Nitewing Flying 15
Arsox Ground 16
Broncherry Ground 20
Vanwyrm Flying 21
Elphidran Flying 21
Kingpaca Ground 22
Maraith Ground 23
Surfent Terra Swimming 24
Azurobe Swimming 24
Eikthyrdeer Terra Ground 25
Fenglope Ground 26
Rayhound Ground 26
Broncherry Aqua Ground 27
Mammorest Ground 28
Dinossum Lux Ground 29
Reindrix Ground 29
Kitsun Ground 30
Pyrin Ground 30
Reptyro Ground 31
Blazehowl Ground 32
Helzephyr Flying 33
Pyrin Noct Ground 33
Beakon Flying 34
Blazehowl Noct Ground 35
Quivern Flying 36
Ragnahawk Flying 37
Reptyro Cryst Ground 37
Blazamut Ground 38
Faleris Flying 38
Jormuntide Swimming 39
Suzaku Flying 40
Vanwyrm Cryst Flying 41
Kingpaca Cryst Ground 42
Suzaku Aqua Flying 43
Jormuntide Ignis Swimming 43
Wumpo Ground 44
Wumpo Botan Ground 45
Mammorest Cryst Ground 45
Astegon Flying 47
Shadowbeak Flying 47
Frostallion Flying 48
Frostallion Noct Flying 48
Paladius Ground 50
Necromus Ground 50
Jetragon Flying 50

Jetragon, the final Pal on this list, is a special case as an endgame boss and one of the fastest mounts in Palworld. Keep in mind that Jetragon's Required Technology Level doesn't correspond to a saddle, but instead to the awesome endgame missile launcher that you can craft to shoot while riding him!

And that's a wrap on our exhaustive list of Palworld mounts - hopefully you found a creature that you're itching to capture and suit up with a saddle! For more Palworld intel, we've also got a list of the best Pals in Palworld and how to capture them, as well as a guide to the best starter Pals. Be sure to also check out our guide of Palworld tips and tricks if you're just starting out on your adventure.

