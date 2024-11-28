Palworld's next major update brings an island "six times the size" of its last effort

Palworld developers Pocketpair have revealed a new major update, which introduces "the largest and harshest" island in the survival game's history, together with new tower bosses and new pals. As for everything else… that's a secret, but you can expect a "large amount of new content", and we've got a few images to speculate over.

Going off the Steam announcement, Palworld's next major update lands sometime in December. With it comes a new island "six times the size of Sakurajima", which was the area added in the last major update. It'll include new species, but not just any new species - "vicious" species. This suggests that the pals will be nasty and horrible, as opposed to pals.

Let's look at the three images (the only images we have) of the new update.

Image credit: Pocketpair

The first looks like some form of gold coin heist, with various pals marching out of a cave with overflowing coin sacks in tow. A new way to earn large amounts of money? At what cost, though? (probably death).

The second image features a golden stag beetle fella in an autumnal forest. He's absolutely not going down easily.

The third image features a crystalline pool that lies within a vast cavern. A precious resource?

Elsewhere, a collaboration with Terraria is in the works for 2025. No other details on that, but I'd imagine some assorted monsters from the Terrariaverse will shift over into Palworld.

Pocketpair have got bigger things to worry about even than islands right now: they're being sued by Nintendo for patent infringement. Let me hit you with a quick TLDR (here's the more detailed rundown). When Palworld first launched, some Pokémon players thought that Palworld had broken Pokémon's copyright. After some time, in December Nintendo were then like, "have some legal proceedings", although it wasn't clear which bits of Palworld they were going after.

Earlier this month, Pocketpair revealed three patents Nintendo and the Pokémon Company are taking them to court about. The Pokémon lads are also seeking an injunction against the game, potentially blocking sales. It's not clear what the outcome will be, but Pocketpair aren't backing down.