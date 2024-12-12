All Path of Exile 2 Act One bosses and where to find them

Looking for all Act One bosses in Path of Exile 2? There's certainly no shortage of Path of Exile 2 bosses in the first part of the campaign, but some of them are easy to miss. Although the mandatory bosses won't let you pass without a fight, the many optional ones are hiding in huts, caves, or dark corners of the map.

It's best to defeat all Path of Exile 2 bosses in Act One, as most of them drop Skill Gems, Support Gems, or permanent character buffs. To make sure you don't miss any loot, here's a full list of bosses complete with their location. Happy hunting!

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All Path Of Exile 2 Act One bosses

The list below includes every boss you can find in Act One of the Path of Exile 2 campaign. They're listed in order of appearance, so if you missed any of these bosses, be sure to travel back to their map to track them down. Every boss drops random loot upon defeat, which is typically a variety of gold and gear, so we've only listed their unique drops under 'rewards'. Upon slaying The Devourer, for example, you will always get an Uncut Support Gem plus a bunch of random rewards.

No. Boss name Optional? Location Rewards 1 The Bloated Miller No The Riverbank Uncut Skill Gem (quest reward) 2 Beira of the Rotten Pack Yes Clearfell +10% Cold Resistance 3 The Devourer Yes Mud Burrow Uncut Support Gem 4 Areagne, Forgotten Witch Yes The Grelwood Uncut Support Gem, Medium Life Flask and Medium Mana Flask (in the cauldron inside her hut) 5 The Brambleghast Yes The Grelwood Uncut Skill Gem 6 The Rust King No The Red Vale Runed Skull Cap (quest item), Uncut Skill Gem 7 Ervig, The Rotten Druid Yes The Grim Tangle Uncut Support Gem 8 Asinia, the Praetor's Consort No Tomb of the Consort Asinia's Memorial Key Piece (quest item) 9 Draven, The Eternal Praetor No Mausoleum of the Praetor Draven's Memorial Key Piece (quest item) 10 Lachlann of Endless Lament No Cemetery of the Eternals Count Lachlann’s Ring (quest item), Uncut Skill Gem 11 The Crowbell Yes Hunting Grounds Book of Specialisation 12 The King in the Mists Yes Freythorn +30 Spirit (Gembloom Skull) 13 The Executioner No Ogham Farmlands Uncut Support Gem 14 Candlemass, The Living Rite Yes Ogham Manor +20 to Maximum Life (Candlemass' Essence) 15 Count Geonor No Ogham Manor Access to Act 2

The Crowbell is one of the optional bosses in Act One of the PoE2 campaign. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Grinding Gear Games

As we mentioned earlier, we recommend defeating all of these bosses so you can strengthen your character build as much as possible, but if you only want to do a few optional ones, go for The King in the Mists to boost your Spirit (this resource is rare enough already), The Crowbell for the Book of Specialisation (adds two passive skill points), and Candlemass, to improve your max HP. The additional Spirit is especially important if you're working on a Path of Exile 2 Witch build.

And that's every boss in Path of Exile 2, Act One. If you're new to the game, you might want to look at our list of things to do first in Path of Exile 2, and make sure you understand the character attributes. Don't forget to use the Path of Exile 2 crafting system to get better gear, and use the gemcutting system to obtain new skills.