Looking for Act Two bosses in Path of Exile 2? If you thought Act One was tough, brace yourself for the abominations that await in Act Two. Just like the first act of the campaign, some Act Two bosses are optional and therefore missable. If you want as many rewards as you can get, including Skill Gems and extra passive skill points, be sure to pay them a visit.

Finding optional bosses can be tricky, so here's a list of all Path of Exile 2 bosses in Act Two, complete with their rewards.

All Act Two bosses

The list below includes every boss you can find in Act Two of the Path of Exile 2 campaign. They're listed in order of appearance, so if you missed any of these bosses, be sure to travel back to their map to track them down. Every boss drops random loot upon defeat, which is typically a variety of gold and gear, so we've only listed their unique drops under 'rewards'. Upon slaying Rudja, for example, you will always get an Uncut Skill Gem plus a bunch of random rewards.

No. Boss name Optional? Location Rewards 1 Rathbreaker No Vastiri Outskirts Uncut Skill Gem (quest reward) 2 Rudja, the Dread Engineer No Mawdun Mine Uncut Skill Gem 3 Balbala, The Traitor Yes Traitor's Passage Uncut Skill Gem, Balbala's Barya (quest item) 4 Jamanra, the Risen King No The Halani Gates Uncut Skill Gem (quest reward) 5 L’im the Impaler Yes The Halani Gates Random drops only 6 Iktab the Deathlord and Ekbab the Ancient Steed No The Bone Pits Mastodon Tusks (quest item), Uncut Support Gem (quest reward) 7 Kabala, Constrictor Queen Yes Keth Book of Specialisation (two passive skill points) 8 The Ninth Treasure of Keth Yes The Lost City Random drops only 9 Azarian, The Forsaken Son No Buried Shrines Uncut Support Gem (quest reward) 10 Zalmarath, the Colossus No The Titan Grotto The Flame Ruby (quest item), Uncut Support Gem (quest reward) 11 Watchful Twins (Mugin and Hunin) Yes Deshar Djinn Barya 12 Tor Gul, the Defiler No The Spires of Deshar Uncut Skill Gem 13 Jamanra, the Abomination No Dreadnought Vanguard Access to Act 3

You'll have to get past Tor Gul the Defiler to complete Act Two. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Grinding Gear Games

Although it's best to defeat all of these Act Two bosses and claim as many rewards as possible, we recommend fighting at least the following optional ones: Balbala the Traitor, whose defeat will unlock the Trial of the Sekhemas, and Kabala, who drops a Book of Specialisation that grants two passive skill points).

And that's every boss in Path of Exile 2, Act Two. If you're new to the game, you might want to look at our list of things to do first in Path of Exile 2, and make sure you understand the character attributes. Don't forget to use the Path of Exile 2 crafting system to get better gear, and use the gemcutting system to obtain new skills.