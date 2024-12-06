Path of Exile 2 stats: Attributes and character sheet

Confused about all of the Attributes in Path of Exile 2? Press C while playing Path of Exile 2, and you'll pull up a character sheet that's much simpler to read than its equivalent in the first game of the franchise. The core Attributes behind your character are easily viewable alongside a host of other information, and mousing over names of various stats brings up an explainer.

That said, there are still a few factors here that may be difficult to grasp for new players. What exactly is the Energy Shield, for instance? What about Spirit? And what stats are most important for each character class? In this guide we'll explain all of these questions and more as we provide a breakdown of all Attributes, mechanics, and other stats on the Path of Exile 2 character sheet.

Here's Path of Exile 2's character sheet. As you can see, my Witch has high Intelligence as befitting a necromancy-user, but pretty low melee prowess. Let's dive into what all of these stats mean, shall we? | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Grinding Gear Games

Attributes in Path of Exile 2

Strength, Dexterity, and Intelligence are the three core Attributes in Path of Exile 2 that lie behind every character, and should feel familiar if you've played any other RPG in the past. However, it's important to keep the following in mind as you change these three Attributes and make character builds:

Strength

Strength is a key Attribute for equipping melee weapons. It's also tied with a character's Life, and each point of Strength boosts Life by +2. You'll need a high Strength if you want to max out your Armour stat.

The Warrior will want to invest in Strength for tankiness and weapon usage.

will want to invest in Strength for tankiness and weapon usage. The Mercenary needs Strength to build up their Armour score.

Dexterity

Dexterity measures speed and is important for ranged weapon Accuracy. Each point of Dexterity boosts your Accuracy Rating - basically a measure of how likely you are to hit things - by +5. A high Dexterity also means a high Evasion.

The Ranger and Mercenary both need high Dexterity for their ranged weapons.

and both need high Dexterity for their ranged weapons. The Monk needs Dexterity for evading foes while engaging in melee combat.

Intelligence

Intelligence is your spellcasting Attribute. Each point of Intelligence boosts your Mana by +2. Intelligence is also necessary for wearing equipment that raises your Energy Shield, and most spell-aligned weapons and skills also have an Intelligence requirement.

The Sorceress and Witch both need to invest in Intelligence to amplify their spellcasting and minion summoning, respectively.

and both need to invest in Intelligence to amplify their spellcasting and minion summoning, respectively. The Monk also needs Intelligence to bolster the elemental magic that complements his melee.

Other mechanics in Path of Exile 2

You'll see the following mechanics on the character sheet, each of which correspond with the three core Attributes in important ways:

Life

This one's fairly self-explanatory. Life corresponds to your hit points and that big red pool on the lower left side of the screen. The more life you have, the harder you are to kill. Recharge your Life with Life Flasks, and if you want more Life, increase your Strength.

Energy Shield

The Energy Shield is a unique mechanic to the Path of Exile games. It's basically an aura that acts as a buffer for your Life, and is represented by those segmented blue bars that surrounded your red Life pool. Any damage that you take expends the Energy Shield first, and the Energy Shield recharges over time.

While all classes benefit from the Energy Shield, I prioritise increasing it for spellcasting classes like the Sorceress and Witch, since their Strength generally won't be high enough to wear the best armours. The Monk will also benefit from a high Energy Shield, but less so than the true spellcasters.

It's important to remember that Chaos damage removes twice as much Energy Shield, while Bleeding and Poison bypass Energy Shield and sap your Life directly.

Mana

Mana is another obvious one. You need this to use Skills and magic, and it's especially vital for the spellcasting classes. Recharge the big blue pool on the right hand side of the screen that represents your Mana with Mana Flasks. For more Mana, increase your Intelligence.

Spirit

Spirit is an interesting mechanic new to Path of Exile 2 that's important for certain buffs and for summoning minions. This is one of the most important stats for the Witch class, which is reliant on summoning skeletons. Spirit limits how many permanent minions the Witch can summon at once - for example, bringing forth four Skeletal Warriors might take all of the Witch's Spirit pool, and if she wants to bring a Skeletal Sniper into the mix, she'll have to drop one of those Warriors.

Characters start with 0 Spirit, and Spirit is not obtained via leveling. It can only be raised from gear, acquiring new nodes on the Passive Skill Tree, beating bosses, and elevating your character to one of Path of Exile 2's Ascendancy Classes.

If you want more Spirit or don't have any at all, try equipping a one-handed scepter, which serves as the Witch's basic weapon. The starting sceptres in the beginning of Path of Exile 2 each provide a baseline amount of Spirit, such as 30 or 100.

Armour

Armour represents a percentage reduction in Physical Damage that you take from attacks and spells. At the moment, characters cannot have higher than 90% Armour. This stat is especially vital for the Warrior and Mercenary, who will be relying on it more as opposed to their Energy Shield.

Evasion

Evasion represents a percentage chance to dodge enemy strikes or projectiles. This is related to Accuracy, so all classes who rely on ranged weapons like the Ranger and Mercenary will also benefit from a high Evasion. Evasion is pivotally important to the Monk, however, as he'll be much more in the fray.

Block

Block represents a percentage chance to block strikes and projectiles. This stat is vital to shield-users like the Warrior, and less so for other classes, especially the spellcasters. Keep in mind that not all enemy attacks can be Blocked, and when it comes to bosses, you'll generally have to resort to Path of Exile 2's dodge roll.

Resistances in Path of Exile 2

The last section on the Path of Exile 2 character sheet are percentages that denote the following damage type Resistances - Fire, Cold, Lightning, and Chaos. Each of these is fairly self-explanatory, and affected by the gear you equip and the nodes that you choose on the Passive Skill Tree. Keep in mind that maximum Resistance for each of these is capped at 75% by default and cannot be higher than 90%.

It's a good idea to try to maximise all of your Resistances and keep them as high as possible, but if you're just beginning to play through Act 1 in Path of Exile 2, it helps to have high Cold and Fire resistance for starters.

That ends our rundown of all of the Attributes, stats, and other associated mechanics in Path of Exile 2. If you need more assistance, check out our guide on what to do first in Path of Exile 2, our class tier list, our guide to crafting, and our explanation of the Passive Skill Tree.