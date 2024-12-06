Looking for some tips and tricks for the start of Path of Exile 2? Grinding Gear Games' Path of Exile 2 is an ARPG of big proportions, and considering that Early Access has only just begun, the game's only going to get better in the upcoming months.

With a bevy of options available for customising Path of Exile 2's various character classes, not to mention a truly gargantuan Passive Skill Tree and some tough-as-nails bosses, it can be tricky setting out on your first steps in the dark fantasy world of Wraeclast. In this guide we're providing 6 handy tips on what to do first in Path of Exile 2 to help the starting journey become a little more approachable.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Experiment with each class

Path of Exile 2 starts with this grim scene of all the classes about to be hung. Undeniably dark, but also unique! | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Grinding Gear Games

As of Path of Exile 2's Early Access release, there are six playable classes in the game - the Mercenary, the Monk, the Ranger, Sorceress, the Warrior, and the Witch. It's worth experimenting with all of them, even if you're just starting separate saves and dabbling with each in and around the town of Clearfall, which serves as the central hub of Act 1. You might only experience a fraction of their abilities, but it still helps to figure out what your tolerance is when it comes to certain squishy classes, considering that Path of Exile 2 is pretty hard as far as ARPGs go. Our Attributes and character sheet guide has details on which classes rely on Strength, Dexterity, and Intelligence - the three foundational stats that hold up the game.

If you're interested in more specific advice, our beginner's class tier list has a complete ranking of the classes from a newbie's perspective. In short, those who find themselves frequently dying may want to play as the Witch, who can summon skeletal minions to keep herself alive.

Familiarise yourself with the Passive Skill Tree

Yes, the skill tree is truly immense, and shared by all classes. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Grinding Gear Games

Newcomers who haven't played Path of Exile 1 will probably be in awe of the Passive Skill Tree, which expands magnificently in all directions like a series of constellations. And even if you did play the first game, there are more skills on display here, with dozens of nodes to dip into to spec your character in every way imaginable.

There are a few critical things to note about the Passive Skill Tree - specifically, the rough location of nodes that correspond to the game's three core Attributes of Strength, Dexterity, and Intelligence, as well as the different node types that exist. Oh, and did you know that you can actually select different sets of nodes that correspond to whatever weapon you're carrying? Our Passive Skill Tree guide contains all the details on this flexible setup, plus a few other general thoughts on choosing the most effective node route for your character.

Don't be afraid to respec

For the price of a few coins, the Hooded One gives you the ability to switch up your entire skill tree. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Grinding Gear Games

This tip goes hand-in-hand with the Passive Skill Tree advice above. Even if you find that the nodes you've chosen are insufficient, don't despair - Path of Exile 2 allows you to respec your choices on the Passive Skill Tree as long as you progress far enough into Act 1 to save the Hooded One. (He's the mysterious figure who meets an unfortunate fate in the game's opening cinematic.)

Alas, respeccing is not free, and will cost gold, which can be tough to come by in Path of Exile 2's early game. But the price varies depending on how far you've invested into a particular branch of the Passive Skill Tree, and you can generally expect to fork over around 247 gold per node respec at the start of the game, which is a fair price to pay for not being locked in forever.

Play with the crafting system

You might buy your first pieces of gear at a merchant like this blacksmith, but much better stuff awaits you if you delve into crafting. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Grinding Gear Games

Path of Exile 2's crafting system is an involved beast, with multiple currencies called Orbs that you'll steadily use to upgrade your weapons and armour in multiple tiers from Normal, to Magic, to Rare, to finally Unique. You'll also have to wrap your head around Affixes, which refer to both Prefixes and Suffixes, AKA the different mods attached to a piece of equipment.

It all sounds like a grammar lesson, yes, but our crafting guide has more information to demystify the process. An easy way to figure out what weapons and armour work best for your character are to pay attention to your most important Attributes, and then equip gear that amplifies the stats associated with these Attributes. Items that boost Strength usually have Armour Affixes, for instance, while Dexterity-boosting items have Evasion Affixes and Intelligence-boosting items have Energy Shield Affixes.

Don't ignore the campaign's side quests

Take note of all the side quests I've yet to complete on the right side of the screen. No wonder I'm underleveled for this boss! | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Grinding Gear Games

Act 1 of Path of Exile 2 is relatively linear, but side quests do start opening up after you've reached the town of Clearfall. It's recommended that you take the time to complete all of these for the handy experience, loot drops, and rewards. Skipping them will ensure that you're underleveled for encounters with big foes who get increasingly harder and harder, which is what I initially faced when I reached the end of Act 1 and was only level 16. (Don't be like me!)

Also, let's be honest - Path of Exile 2 is made by a company called Grinding Gear Games, and grinding for rare drops is the bread and butter of this game. Since enemies respawn across Path of Exile 2's maps, finishing side quests means that you'll have more places to grind when you're in need of spiffy gear and an extra level or three.

Learn boss attack patterns

The Devourer is one of the earliest bosses who'll really get you used to attack patterns in Path of Exile 2. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Grinding Gear Games

There's a viral social media post floating around out there that calls Path of Exile 2 the 'Dark Souls' of ARPGs. This is obviously a cliché, but when it comes to boss fights, there are some similarities that can be drawn here. Expect to go up against antagonists who exhibit tricky patterns that you'll need to commit to memory, or prepare to die over and over again.

The first such boss to probably test your mettle in this manner is the Devourer, a huge worm that lurks in the caves outside of Clearfall and is the lead subject of the 'Treacherous Ground' quest. The Devourer tunnels in and out of the ground in explosive bursts, lobbing globs of poison at you as it goes. This'll be a tricky boss encounter if you're used to mindlessly clicking your way through an encounter, and it'll force you to become accustomed to the extreme mobility that Path of Exile 2 offers with its dodge mechanics. Bash that space bar to roll out of the way, drink Life and Mana flasks in between your rolls, and get used to this style of combat, as it only gets tougher from here on out.

With these tips, you're now better prepared for all of the challenges that Path of Exile 2 has to offer. For more on Grinding Gear Games' epic ARPG, keep your eyes on Rock Paper Shotgun in the upcoming weeks as we proceed to look at other aspects of this expansive game. And if you're a little confused about Path of Exile 2's unusual pre-order system, take a gander at our Early Access/Supporter Pack guide.