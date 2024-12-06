Wondering what the best class is in Path of Exile 2? Path of Exile 2 might only be in Early Access, but there are already six character classes for you to play with, each with a wide array of builds that are sure to test the mettle of any ARPG enthusiast. From the hardy, shield-protected Warrior to the necromancy-practicing Witch, each class is customisable to an extreme extent thanks to Path of Exile 2's immense skill tree.

For everyone intimidated by all the options in Grinding Gear Games' stellar sequel, we've taken a look at each class in the game and organised them into a list for new players. In this guide we'll break down which class is best for beginners in Path of Exile 2.

The best class in Path of Exile 2 is the Witch, a highly competent summoning and spellcasting class that specialises on raising undead minions to help you clear enemies. While the Witch is expectedly squishy, her minions serve as excellent buffers against enemies, making the starting challenges of Path of Exile 2 easier than what most other classes have to contend with.

For a full rundown on the Witch and the other classes, read on. Keep in mind that choosing the best class in an expansive, ever-evolving game like Path of Exile 2 is obviously subjective, and the following ranking should be taken as a rundown in the order of easiest-to-play to trickiest.

1. Witch

The Witch takes top spot thanks to her collection of skeletal companions. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Grinding Gear Games

If you play as the Witch, you'll never be alone, even if you're tackling Path of Exile 2 as a single player. Thanks to her skill at raising Skeletal Warriors, Snipers, Arsonists, and other bony comrades, the Witch always has allies at her side to serve as handy meat shields in a stressful situation. This is immensely helpful in Path of Exile's early stages, when all classes are vulnerable and could use a helping hand against a tough league of enemies and bosses.

You also don't need to fully rely on minions if that isn't your thing, as the Witch is also a capable Occult spellcaster who can fully dive into casting magics like Contagion, which infects a target and deals damage over time before spreading to other targets. There's simply a good deal of flexibility with the Witch's skillset, and there's nothing like feeling like an uber powerful necromancer with both skeletal armies and strength-sapping spells at your disposal.

2. Warrior

Big and beefy, the Warrior is a highly durable class for beginning players. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Grinding Gear Games

The Warrior is the class for anyone who prioritises strength and durability. Hardier than any of the other classes, the Warrior takes second place on this list for serving as a reliable tank. Smash with your mace, inflict consistent damage with reliable, easy-to-figure-out AoE skills like Earthquake and Ground Slam, rinse and repeat. For players overwhelmed by the surprisingly heavy onslaught of foes in Path of Exile 2's Act 1, the Warrior's shield specialities will be very welcome, and Shield Charge is a handy attack and movement skill that pushes mobs away and forces your Warrior forward.

While the Warrior's ease of use and durability makes him a solid newbie choice, rest assured that this class has depth, especially if you decide to experiment with a dual-wielding build. With two maces in hand, the Warrior foregoes some of his defence for pure power and the ability to stun the stuffing out of enemies in a highly satisfying manner.

3. Mercenary

The speedy shooting of the Mercenary is most impressive, especially if you've got a good trigger finger. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Grinding Gear Games

Alongside the Ranger, the Mercenary specialises in ranged combat. It'll be up to personal preference which one you like more, but I rate the Mercenary higher due to a preference for crossbows. The Mercenary is a speedy shooter who can unleash a steady seven rounds of bolts in rapid succession, and you can supplement this with projectiles that freeze, explode, and pierce armour. Crossbows also feature different types of shots - Rapid, Power, and Burst - that feel reminiscent of FPS assault rifles, sniper rifles, and shotguns.

In other words, if you've ever wanted an ARPG class that features more gunplay than the usual fantasy fare prevalent in this genre, the Mercenary's a tonne of fun, especially if you like big bursts of AoE damage. The main drawback is the need to reload, which will turn you into a sitting duck during boss fights. But it's worth it in my book - after all, what other class in Path of Exile 2 offers an Explosive Grenade Launcher as one of your earliest skills?

4. Ranger

More traditional than the Mercenary, the Ranger is nevertheless great at fighting single targets. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Grinding Gear Games

While the Mercenary uses crossbows, the Ranger specialises in regular bows, and has access to a wide variety of arrow skills. Lightning Arrows, Rain of Arrows, Tornado Shot, etc - if you played a Ranger in Path of Exile 1, many of the skills on display here will feel familiar. There are also options that will help the Ranger fire extra projectiles, like Barrage. Gems to supplement these additional shots, like Multiple Projectiles Support, are an absolute necessity.

The Ranger is a great class in its own right; I simply prefer the Mercenary for a fresher, speedier take that incorporates more explosive AoE mechanics. That said, the Ranger is arguably better at destroying bosses and other powerful single targets, and feels especially good while using Path of Exile 2's new WASD control scheme, since you'll be able to pinpoint your arrows much more directly as opposed to clicking for movement.

5. Monk

The Monk's a capable melee combatant with spells at his disposal, albeit slightly squishy. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Grinding Gear Games

The Monk hits hard with a quarterstaff, unleashes big elemental attacks reminiscent of the Sorceress, and manages to also offer a decent balance of offence and defence. If the Warrior is too plodding for your tastes, the Monk will deliver. It's especially fun to use Power Charges to boost up your damage and range, and these charges stack to deliver the Killing Palm skill, which will insta-kill enemies once their health is whittled down. Combine this with Wave of Frost, which propels the Monk backwards and shoots a wave of ice at encroaching foes, or Flicker Strike, which lets you dash through mobs.

If you value dexterity, the Monk's a good bet and is especially handy in close corridors. New players may find themselves dying a lot in the beginning of Path of Exile 2, though, since when you come down to it, the Monk's fairly vulnerable until you master his mobile moveset.

6. Sorceress

The Sorceress will definitely grow in power, but she's very weak from the getgo. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Grinding Gear Games

The Sorceress is the Elemental magic overlord in Path of Exile 2, and the class that really leans into the power that spells provide. From the humble Spark, which shoots out a bouncing array of lightning, to bigger magics like Comet, which summons an ice meteor upon the heads of enemies, the Sorceress has a lot to offer. She can potentially be an incredible damage dealer especially if you build up your spells with the right Support Gems or skills like Unleash, which lets you repeat a spell three times.

However, I'm ranking the Sorceress last on this list largely because unlocking the true potential of this class will require time and investment into Path of Exile's various systems. The Sorceress is also horribly squishy in the early game, and lacks the Witch's army of minions. Playing a Sorceress in a co-op campaign will be fine, but if you're soloing Path of Exile 2, it might behoove you to check out other classes first unless you like a challenge.

That's a wrap on the best class for beginners in Path of Exile 2. Why not move on now to our list of beginner's tips and tricks in Path of Exile 2? We've also got crafting explained for you, as well as an in-depth look at Path of Exile 2's Passive Skill Tree and character Attribute system!