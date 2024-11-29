Path of Exile 2 Early Access release date and Supporter Packs

Looking for the Path of Exile 2 release date? Path of Exile 2 is out soon and promises to bring lots of ARPG action to all fans of the first game, plus a truly extensive array of character builds for anyone who's dreamt of hacking and slashing their way through copious legions of foes.

Path of Exile 2's launch is an Early Access one that's only accessible if you order a Supporter Pack, however, and the game will only launch with a portion of its classes and half of its campaign. If you're wondering exactly what you'll get if you pre-order the game, then read on, for in this guide we'll break down Path of Exile 2's release date and what you can expect in each Supporter Pack.

Path of Exile 2's Early Access begins on December 6, 2024. The full version of the game is expected to release at an unspecified date in 2025. While the eventual full release of Path of Exile 2 will be free-to-play, the Early Access is not, and can only be played by purchasing a Supporter Pack.

The Early Access version of the game contains Acts 1-3 of the campaign and the following six character classes: Mercenary, Monk, Ranger, Sorceress, Warrior, and Witch. Currently, six acts and twelve classes are planned for the final game.

What are Path of Exile 2's Supporter Packs?

Path of Exile 2's Supporter Packs are the only way to unlock the Early Access build. Three of these packs can currently be purchased from both Steam and the Path of Exile 2 website, while three are exclusive to the website.

Each pack contains a combination of in-game items that can be used immediately in Path of Exile 1 and points for the microtransactions shop. While buying from Steam is arguably more convenient, purchasing directly from the PoE 2 website is the better option for existing Path of Exile fans and those who want to show Grinding Gear Games their support. The packs are as follows:

Image credit: Grinding Gear Games Early Access Supporter Pack : $30; available on Steam and PoE 2 website. Includes 300 points and a Path of Exile 2 Early Access key. Purchasing on the PoE 2 website also gives you an extended digital soundtrack download.

: $30; available on Steam and PoE 2 website. Includes 300 points and a Path of Exile 2 Early Access key. Purchasing on the PoE 2 website also gives you an extended digital soundtrack download. Image credit: Grinding Gear Games Lord of Ogham Supporter Pack : $60; available on Steam and PoE 2 website. Includes 600 points, Lord of Ogham Supporter forum title, portrait frame, armour pack, back attachment and kiwi pet; a baby crowbell pet, the Rust King portal effect, Iron Count's Zweihander, and a commemorative Hillock Statue hideout decoration.

: $60; available on Steam and PoE 2 website. Includes 600 points, Lord of Ogham Supporter forum title, portrait frame, armour pack, back attachment and kiwi pet; a baby crowbell pet, the Rust King portal effect, Iron Count's Zweihander, and a commemorative Hillock Statue hideout decoration. Image credit: Grinding Gear Games King of the Faridun Supporter Pack : $100, available on Steam and PoE 2 website. Includes 1,000 points, King of the Faridun Supporter forum title, portrait frame, armour pack, back attachment and kiwi pet; a commemorative Vaal Oversoul Statue hideout decoration, the Dreadnought hideout, Tyranny's End spear skin, Faridun's Glory bow skin, and Deshret's Blessing level up extra effect.

: $100, available on Steam and PoE 2 website. Includes 1,000 points, King of the Faridun Supporter forum title, portrait frame, armour pack, back attachment and kiwi pet; a commemorative Vaal Oversoul Statue hideout decoration, the Dreadnought hideout, Tyranny's End spear skin, Faridun's Glory bow skin, and Deshret's Blessing level up extra effect. Image credit: Grinding Gear Games Thaumaturge of the Vaal Supporter Pack : $160; available on PoE 2 website. Includes 1,600 points, Thaumaturge of the Vaal Supporter forum title, portrait frame, armour pack, back attachment, and kiwi pet; Commemorative Dominus Statue hideout decoration, Soulcore weapon effect, Doryani's Idol focus or shield skin, Wand of the Thaumaturge skin, and Royal Sacrificial Dagger skin. Also includes all other non-point rewards from lower supporter packs, an additional Path of Exile 2 Early Access key, and a Path of Exile 2 logo T-shirt. (You can opt out of all physical goods for 160 points instead.)

: $160; available on PoE 2 website. Includes 1,600 points, Thaumaturge of the Vaal Supporter forum title, portrait frame, armour pack, back attachment, and kiwi pet; Commemorative Dominus Statue hideout decoration, Soulcore weapon effect, Doryani's Idol focus or shield skin, Wand of the Thaumaturge skin, and Royal Sacrificial Dagger skin. Also includes all other non-point rewards from lower supporter packs, an additional Path of Exile 2 Early Access key, and a Path of Exile 2 logo T-shirt. (You can opt out of all physical goods for 160 points instead.) Image credit: Grinding Gear Games Warlord of the Karui Supporter Pack : $240 plus shipping; available on PoE 2 website. Includes 2,400 points, Warlord of the Karui Supporter forum title, portrait frame, armour pack, alternate helmet, back attachment, and kiwi pet; Commemorative Malachai Statue hideout decoration, Karui Totemcaller rare finisher effect, Ancestral Canoe Crafting bench decoration, Akoya's Felling Axe skin, and Tukohama's Crusher Mace skin. Also includes all other non-point rewards from lower supporter packs, and a Path of Exile 2 Logo hoodie. (You can opt out of all physical goods for 660 points instead.)

: $240 plus shipping; available on PoE 2 website. Includes 2,400 points, Warlord of the Karui Supporter forum title, portrait frame, armour pack, alternate helmet, back attachment, and kiwi pet; Commemorative Malachai Statue hideout decoration, Karui Totemcaller rare finisher effect, Ancestral Canoe Crafting bench decoration, Akoya's Felling Axe skin, and Tukohama's Crusher Mace skin. Also includes all other non-point rewards from lower supporter packs, and a Path of Exile 2 Logo hoodie. (You can opt out of all physical goods for 660 points instead.) Image credit: Grinding Gear Games Liberator of Wraeclast Supporter Pack: $480 plus shipping; available on PoE 2 website. Includes 4,800 points, Liberator of Wraeclast Supporter forum title, portrait frame, armour pack, helmet attachment, back attachment, and kiwi pet; Window to Twilight portal effect, commemorative Kitava Statue hideout decoration, Beacon of Salvation hideout, Deliverance crossbow skin, Justice flail skin, Redemption shield skin, Light of Divinity sceptre skin, Throne of the Ruler map device, and Twilight Order Reliquary submission. Also includes all other non-point rewards from lower supporter packs, and a Path of Exile 2 art book. (You can opt out of all physical goods for 960 points instead.)

That's everything we know on Path of Exile 2's Early Access release date and Supporter Packs. For more on Grinding Gear Games' epic ARPG, keep your eyes on Rock Paper Shotgun in the upcoming weeks as we proceed to look at the game's classes and various systems.