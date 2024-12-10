Need to get more Spirit in Path of Exile 2? As one of the main resources in the game, Spirit is used to unlock persistent buffs as well as minion sidekicks, which can translate to a massive permanent DPS boost. Needless to say, it's important to gather plenty of Spirit for your first character build.

Using Spirit is relatively easy as you only need to allocate it once. Obtaining Spirit is a different story; there are only a few ways to gain more Spirit, and most of them are easily overlooked. This guide will therefore show you how to get more Spirit in Path of Exile 2.

How to get more Spirit

Spirit is a rare resource, so you may find yourself stuck at zero Spirit for quite some time. Luckily, there are three ways to obtain more Spirit in Path of Exile 2, including some early game options:

Defeat bosses: Some bosses drop consumable items that grant permanent Spirit upgrades. Luckily, these bosses are marked as a boss encounter with an upgrade on your map. To find them, open your map and look at the 'Map Legend'. See the skull icon with the little '+' sign? This is an upgrade boss. Beware that only a few upgrade bosses will drop Spirit, but they're always useful to defeat. Just look for the boss icons on your map and pay them a visit! Once you've defeated a Spirit boss, you can hover over them on the map (use the 'inspect' option if you're playing with a controller) to see their drop info. The first boss who drops Spirit in Path of Exile 2 is 'The King in the Mists' in Act 1 (more on how to find him below).

Equip items: Although it's rare, some equipment pieces offer a Spirit boost as a secondary stat. This can include body armour, shields, jewelry, etc. However, if it fits your build, equipping a Sceptre is by far the best option; even in early game, a random Sceptre should add at least 100 Spirit.

Use 'Beidat's Will': This ability is reserved for the Infernalist class, which is a Witch Ascendancy. If you choose to unlock it, Beidat's Will reserves 25% of your life but also grants +1 Spirit per 25 maximum life. Unfortunately, the regular passives in Path of Exile 2's Passive Skill Tree do not increase Spirit.

Sceptres are the go-to weapon for Spirit upgrades. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Grinding Gear Games

Let's help you find the first Spirit boss: The King in the Mists. This optional boss is located in Freythorn (Act 1), where you can do a quest called 'Ominous Altars'. Clear the three Altar Sites as instructed; upon clearing the third one, The King of the Mists will spawn. Once he's defeated, pick up the 'Gembloom Skull' and consume it for a permanent +30 Spirit boost.

Defeat the 'bosses with upgrades', as some of them will drop Spirit. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Grinding Gear Games

How to use Spirit

Unlike resources that constantly deplete and replenish, like HP and mana, Spirit is slowly increased as you play through the Path of Exile 2 campaign. Starting with zero Spirit, it'll take some time to build a high Spirit stat. Although it's fine to go without Spirit for a while, eventually, you'll need it to unlock powerful persistent (permanent) buffs or minion support. You may use Spirit for the following purposes:

Activate Auras. These persistent passive abilities require a certain amount of Spirit. Make sure you find something to fit your playstyle, such as an automatic shield whenever you get hit.

These persistent passive abilities require a certain amount of Spirit. Make sure you find something to fit your playstyle, such as an automatic shield whenever you get hit. Equip Gems. Spirit is required to activate Meta Gems.

Spirit is required to activate Meta Gems. Summon minions. If you want persistent minions at your side (meaning they don't disappear after a while), it'll cost you some Spirit.

You can adjust the number of persistent minions to fit your current Spirit level. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Grinding Gear Games

To allocate Spirit, you must equip a Spirit-based skill first, then activate it. If it's a 'persistent minion' skill, be sure to click on it and select 'set minion count' - you can choose the number of minions you want, provided you've got enough Spirit. This Spirit allocation system is also known as 'Spirit reservation', as it's similar to the life and mana reservations from the first Path of Exile game.

And that's how to get Spirit in Path of Exile 2. Be sure to put Spirit-hunting on your list of things to do first in Path of Exile 2, and make sure you understand the other character attributes as well. Don't forget to use the Path of Exile 2 crafting system for better gear, abilities and stats either.