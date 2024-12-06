Overwhelmed by the Passive Skill Tree in Path of Exile 2? Path of Exile 2 features a truly gigantic Passive Skill Tree that looks more like a series of constellations than anything else. While players who experienced Path of Exile 1 may be familiar with this node-filled thing of beauty, newcomers to the franchise are likely going to be struck speechless by the array of choices available.

The good news about this Passive Skill Tree is that it's much more intimidating upon first glance than it is in actuality. No node on the skill tree is useless, and you can respec your nodes at will as long as you've got a bit of gold to spare. If you're still intimidated, read on - in this guide we'll provide a full explanation of the Passive Skill Tree in Path of Exile 2 and give you some handy tips that'll help whether you're a newbie or an ARPG veteran.

Path of Exile 2 Passive Skill Tree: Everything you need to know

In Path of Exile 2, all classes share the same giant Passive Skill Tree, which is filled with various nodes. You gain a Passive Skill Tree point every time you level up, and you can exchange a point for a node to strengthen your character. The nodes do everything from offering boosts to the game's key Attributes to powering up summonable minions.

For in-depth explanations of the various aspects of the Passive Skill Tree, click on one of the following:

Passive Skill Tree Attribute locations

While all of Path of Exile 2's classes share the Passive Skill Tree, their starting routes are pre-determined, as each section of the tree roughly corresponds with one of the game's three Attributes - Strength, Dexterity, and Intelligence. While the classes are start in different places, it's theoretically doable for a single class to take every single node on the tree, or for an Intelligence-specialising Sorceress to make her way down to the Strength section and become melee-focused. Anything is possible!

Use this handy screenshot to figure out the location of nodes corresponding to the game's three Attributes. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Grinding Gear Games

The upper left section of the tree is home to Intelligence and Strength skills. Hybrid characters, such as a Warrior who wants to dip into spellcasting, will be at home here.

section of the tree is home to and skills. Hybrid characters, such as a Warrior who wants to dip into spellcasting, will be at home here. The top middle section of the tree is home to Intelligence skills. Pure spellcasters, like the Sorceress and the Witch, should pick skills here.

section of the tree is home to skills. Pure spellcasters, like the Sorceress and the Witch, should pick skills here. The upper right section of the tree is home to Intelligence and Dexterity skills. The Monk starts here, as he perfectly exemplifies this combination of spellcasting and fast movement.

section of the tree is home to and skills. The Monk starts here, as he perfectly exemplifies this combination of spellcasting and fast movement. The bottom left section of the tree is home to Strength skills. A purely Strength-focused Warrior will do well here.

section of the tree is home to skills. A purely Strength-focused Warrior will do well here. The bottom middle of the tree is home to Dexterity and Strength skills. The Mercenary starts in this section, as he begins the game with both of these traits.

of the tree is home to and skills. The Mercenary starts in this section, as he begins the game with both of these traits. The bottom right section of the tree is home to Dexterity skills. The Ranger will begin choosing their skills in this section.

Passive Skill Tree node types

Here's an example of all of the different nodes on the Passive Skill Tree, highlighted for your convenience. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Grinding Gear Games

Nodes on the Passive Skill Tree encompass the following types:

Attribute nodes : These feature a cross symbol and let you add +5 to your Strength, Dexterity, or Intelligence.

: These feature a cross symbol and let you add +5 to your Strength, Dexterity, or Intelligence. Minor nodes : These feature a specific icon and give a small bonus to a particular stat or skill - for instance, the Spell and Minion damage node, which grants 8% increased spell damage and 8% increased damage to minions.

: These feature a specific icon and give a small bonus to a particular stat or skill - for instance, the Spell and Minion damage node, which grants 8% increased spell damage and 8% increased damage to minions. Major nodes : These are usually connected to Minor nodes, feature the same icon, and give a larger bonus to the same stat or skill - for instance, the Power of the Dead node, which grants 15% increased damage and 3% increased attack and cast speed to minions.

: These are usually connected to Minor nodes, feature the same icon, and give a larger bonus to the same stat or skill - for instance, the Power of the Dead node, which grants 15% increased damage and 3% increased attack and cast speed to minions. Keystone nodes: These are unique nodes that can often be found at the intersection of other nodes, or at the end of a particular path of the Passive Skill Tree. They confer the biggest bonuses - for instance, the Raw Destruction node, which grants 16% increased Spell Damage, 16% increased Damage to minions, and +10 to Intelligence.

Passive Skill Tree weapon specialisation

In Path of Exile 2, your chosen skills on the Passive Skill Tree are linked with your weapon specialisation, which refers to whatever weapon you've currently got equipped. This system grants you an excellent degree of flexibility. You can have one set of Strength-based nodes active for a sword, for instance, and an entirely different set of Dexterity-based nodes active for a bow that you keep for backup just in case a little range is necessary.

Here you can see a gold path between nodes representing skills assigned to weapon 1, while a green path denotes skills assigned to weapon 2. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Grinding Gear Games

Any character can equip a secondary set of weapons for both their primary hand and off-hand on the inventory screen. Once you do so, open up the Passive Skill Tree and you'll see the option in the upper right corner to choose your Passive Skills based on Weapon Set I or Weapon Set II. Any nodes you select for a second weapon set will appear connected by a different colour on the Passive Skill Tree.

How to respec the Passive Skill Tree

You aren't locked into your skills in Path of Exile 2. Once you've progressed past a certain point in Act I and saved the Hooded One - the cryptic figure nailed to a tree in the game's introduction - you'll be able to visit him in town and select the Refund Passives option.

This mysterious fellow serves as your respec option. But it'll cost ya. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Grinding Gear Games

The cost of refunding passives changes depending on how far into the Passive Skill Tree you've progressed, but be prepared to pay at least 247 gold per node in the early game. This might seem a bit pricey at first, but it's a small amount to pay for the ability to completely respec your character if need be.

That concludes our look at everything you need to know about Path of Exile 2's Passive Skill Tree. If you need more assistance, check out our guide on what to do first in Path of Exile 2, our class tier list, our guide to crafting, and our rundown of character Attributes.