ARPG (not to be confused with action RPG, the comments inform me) Path Of Exile 2 will release in early access November 15th, 2024.

Grinding Gear Games have been set on a November window for a while now, but this is the first time they’ve nailed down a date, and possibly clicked on it a bunch of times to show how serious they are. Do a game related verb I can’t accurately name because I never played past that beach at the beginning of the first game, and do it in the general direction of the trailer below. Watch it. Just watch it.

Again, I’m utterly lost with Path Of Exile. I know they once sent my brother some sort of upgrade constellation print because of how much he spent on microtransactions, which may or may not have been a nice gesture. I’m not sure how much he spent. Trailer looks nice, though. Very gloomy. Good amount of wolves with too many faces. Plants doing things no plant should do. All the classics.

Dominic Tarason had a hands-on preview with the game back in….2019! He fought some bad mushrooms, and a very large worm. Imagine that’s quite an interesting read still. A time capsule of what six years of development adds to a project, if nothing else.

