Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous launches this September

Ah, autumn. Crunchy leaves, snuggly jumpers, and the sort of weather that makes you want to cosy up with a good tabletop RPG - or a digital adaptation of a tabletop RPG, I suppose. Owlcat Games are pandering to my ideal autumn evening by giving Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous a September 2nd release date. There's also a second beta available right now for Kickstarter backers too, so they can try out some new quests and systems before the game's full launch.

The game is based on a Pathfinder tabletop adventure of the same name, inviting players into a world where mortals and demons are at war. It's an indirect sequel to the 2018 isometric RPG, Pathfinder: Kingmaker.

Wrath Of The Righteous was crowdfunded on Kickstarter last year, raising a whopping $2,054,339 (£1.6m). Turns out, people sure love Pathfinder - except the person who wrote our Pathfinder: Kingmaker review, they thought it was overburdened with lore (a concept I cannot possibly understand because I am a lore monster).

Kickstarter backers now have access to a second beta for the game on Steam, and if you played in the first beta you should be just able to update that file to play the new one. You can play through the first four chapters of the game, try out new side quests, see the new weather system, play with dinosaur pets, and test the Crusade gameplay. The Crusade system is their big thing for this sort-of sequel, letting players lead a party, as well as recruit an army and send troops to do battle across the world map.

The devs highlight that the beta is still an unfinished version of the game, so bear in mind it will be buggy and unpolished in places.

Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous comes to PC via Steam and GOG on September 2nd.