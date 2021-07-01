If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Players will get to redesign Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous' biggest city as they play

Hubba hubba
Craig Pearson avatar
Craig Pearson
July 1, 2021

As we quest towards the September release of Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous, our little group of adventurers is being guided to the upcoming cRPG’s largest city. The latest dev diary details Drezen, "the biggest fantasy fortress we've ever built." The stronghold looms large on the horizon, and will eventually become a hub for the player to rest, trade and more. But it’s more than that: the design of the city is tied to the player’s choices as they progress through the world, and the rebuilding process has some drastically different outcomes.

A lot of the early game focuses on the overrun city. Everyone you meet has a tale of woe, or worries that there’s no hope for progress without reclaiming the city. When the fight to take it back starts, you’ll have already had a number of conversations about the best approach to take with a variety of NPCs. What path you follow will affect the battle for Drezen, with a number of starting off points and subsequent routes to follow.

Depending on your own path, the foundations of the city will change, altering the buildings and NPCs. You’ll see the city become a towering ziggurat or an overgrown forest. This might not be news to everyone already playing the Kickstarter beta, which covers the first four chapters of the game. Drezen's capture is a chapter two event. If you are, what’s your take on it all so far? Does it seem like the city is yours?

Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous comes to PC via Steam, Epic Game Store, and GOG on September 2nd.

