Liveblog: PC Gaming Show 2022

Agent 64: Spies Never Die looks like the closest we'll ever get to a PC port of Golden Eye 007. I actually love the cheek of working the reference to Nintendo 64 right into the title like that. Excited for this one! – Rebecca Jones

They keep saying that you can fight 1000+ Tyranids at once, and I will absolutely be counting the actual amount of Tyranids in Space Marine 2's hordes when it launches. – Hayden Hefford

That chainsaw kill was VERY bloody, and they said you'll get to rip and tear a lot. They specifically said rip and tear, which can only be a positive. – Hayden Hefford

Moving onto Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2, now. The devs are on to talk about the space marines you'll play as in this game, which have bio-implants to improve their combat efficacy. I recently tried to get into painting Warhammer minis, but I'm still pretty shabby. – Hayden Hefford

Scorn is out just in time for Halloween, appropriately enough. – Rebecca Jones

OH NO, I BROKE MY SALT CIRCLE! THE RITUAL IS RUINED! – Hayden Hefford

Interesting that Scorn has no dialogue and relies entirely on environmental storytelling. And while there is shooting, it's not a shooter. These seem like really creative constraints to work within. – Rebecca Jones

A comment made a million times by now, but Scorn has so much meat. Just endless chunks of flesh. – Hayden Hefford

Hayden, I'm a vegetarian. It's got to be human blood or nothing, I'm afraid. – Rebecca Jones

I am turning off all of the lights and prepping the salt circle right now. Rebecca, can you bring the lamb's blood? – Hayden Hefford

OK, so Demon School is coming 2023. Colour me intrigued... like Monster Prom but less dating? I guess that'd be acceptable. I'd prefer it if we kept the dating as well, though. – Rebecca Jones

Next up we have a top-down turn-based action game with visual novel elements, by the looks of things! For a second there I thought a character was named "Gruff Yakuza" but I've come to the rather disappointing conclusion that it was more of a description than a legal name. – Rebecca Jones

Nivalis lets you run a cyberpunk bar, but yeah you can also go fishing. I actually love when management games are used to tell a narrative, so many interesting customers sharing their stories. In this case, probably stories about how their consciousness got jacked into the net so that they could mindhack a local corporation to steal secret data packets about the environmental hazards facing the local fish. – Hayden Hefford

I really wish the host would stop talking about my eyeballs. – Rebecca Jones

I swear there is a fishing mini-game in every game we've seen at Keigh3! Why do people love fishing so much? – Rebecca Jones

OK, so Immortality looks a bit like Twin Peaks and a lot like the FMVs beloved of my '90s childhood. Behind-the-scenes I'm giving young Hayden a potted history of what all of that meant. – Rebecca Jones

Rebecca says FMV = Full Motion Video, apparently. – Hayden Hefford

Sweet, an FMV game's up next. – Rebecca Jones

Battle royale trailers always seem so chaotic, completely neglecting the 30+ minutes you spend quietly running around in every match. – Hayden Hefford

Hey, I've just realised we're halfway through the show already! Hope everyone has enough snacks left. – Rebecca Jones

I'm so young and oblivious that I've never even seen a screenshot of System Shock, but I assumed it looked a little more modern than that. It's safe to say that my system has indeed been shocked by the huge leap in this remake. Exciting! – Hayden Hefford

Ew, why'd the host have to say "cram into your eyeballs" like that? – Rebecca Jones

Can confirm SHODAN has already got into Hayden's head over the course of a single trailer. I may not have my colleague's extreme youth but even I'm a bit young to remember the original System Shock, so I'm really looking forward to this remake! – Rebecca Jones

Nothing like getting told that you're nothing by a rogue AI at 9:30pm on a Sunday evening. – Hayden Hefford

That Jurassic Park theme will never not give me chills! Oh, and also Jurassic World Evolution 2 has a new DLC out in just a couple of days. – Rebecca Jones

I can't take another sci-fi existential crisis, I really can't. – Hayden Hefford

And also with aggressive worm/seagull rivalries, maybe. – Hayden Hefford

I Am Future is a cute post-apocalypse farming simulator due out sometime later this year. Think Animal Crossing meets Wall-E and try not to sob at how adorable that is, I guess. – Rebecca Jones

That worm absolutely decimated that seagull, wowza. – Hayden Hefford

As someone who recently moved to the coast I can confirm that seagulls are surprisingly evil. – Rebecca Jones

MORE SCI-FI! SCI-FI WITH A SEAGULL! – Hayden Hefford

That is a cute seagull OH WAIT NO IT ATE THE WORM – Hayden Hefford

Decarnation felt like an A24 horror movie trailer, but 8-bit. – Hayden Hefford

Oh, here's another existential crisis to enjoy. – Hayden Hefford

OK, Abyssals isn't technically a Rapture building spin-off. Still looks like a treat for those of us obsessed with a certain underwater city, though. – Rebecca Jones

Wait, is this a BioShock Rapture city builder? – Rebecca Jones

Shiro are also publishing two new indie titles, the first of which is sci-fi but underwater! – Hayden Hefford

And Wartales is getting a co-operative update! This is becoming quite the running theme. – Rebecca Jones

Dune Spice Wars multiplayer update coming out later in June! – Rebecca Jones

Interesting chat with the Arma 4 devs. A question was posed about the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the game's development, which of course raises some very good points. I always find it interesting when the developers of military shooters describe their games as anti-war, but these guys have definitely put some thought into the subject. – Rebecca Jones

Arma 4 is up next! One of the big anticipated highlights of the evening. – Rebecca Jones

I love Animal Royale! Season 4 coming on June 28th! If you haven't played, it's lots of adorable 2D animals in a battle royale, armed with a bunch of shooty guns. It's cute chaos and well worth a try. – Hayden Hefford

Potion Craft leaves early access in Autumn, which AliceB is undoubtedly excited over! – Hayden Hefford

Outriders: Worldslayer gets a new trailer next, which is sci-fi with more neon and less existential crises. – Hayden Hefford

The host is having a clone-themed existential crisis after the trailer! – Hayden Hefford

It's 'classic' sci-fi, just to differentiate a bit from all the other space goodness at this year's Geoff Fest. – Hayden Hefford

Man, The Alter looks so good, but that threat, er promise of "an existential crisis" is still making me nervous. – Rebecca Jones

Stop rubbing your youth in my face Hayden... – Rebecca Jones

I've already had plenty of existential crises as well, Rebecca, and I'm only 21... I'm sure there are probably plenty more to come. Not sure if I've ever had a good one either. – Hayden Hefford

The Alter is giving me big Prey vibes, which is incredibly promising. It's also putting me in mind of the movie Moon which, again, is a very good indicator from my point of view. – Rebecca Jones

I mean, I'm usually having an existential crisis anyway, if this game can make it a good one then I'm all in. – Rebecca Jones

After a short advert, we're onto one of those sci-fi games, The Alter. Apparently, it'll give you a "good" existential crisis?? – Hayden Hefford

They have indeed confirmed a bunch of other games we can look forward to seeing over the next hour+, and there was a lot of sci-fi on offer. – Hayden Hefford

Yay, more sci-fi! And... yet more sci-fi. – Rebecca Jones

Although if there's one thing guaranteed to drag me away from the cuteness for a second, it's the mention of ELDER GODS. – Rebecca Jones

INKY! – Hayden Hefford

The Flintlock creatures are definitely luring us in with the cuteness, I bet they are SAVAGE. – Hayden Hefford

I get the feeling this one's going to be like Monster Hunter games for me. A huge world to explore and I just want to hang out at camp with the poogies and the Palicos. – Rebecca Jones

I absolutely need to know more about those little creatures. THOSE EARS! CUTENESS OVERLOAD! – Hayden Hefford

Ah, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn! I just covered this for the Xbox + Bethesda showcase earlier this evening. I'll be honest, my main take-away from this trailer is that the companion critters are adorable. – Rebecca Jones

Deceive Inc seems to borrow the competitive, zany multiplayer action of Deathloop, but without all of the story beats and with more players. The trailers showed a few secret agents running around and competing to complete the same objectives while tossing endless gadgets around. Shenanigans ensue, of course. Coming early 2023! – Hayden Hefford

This obviously Hitman-inspired stealth game has very Deathloop vibes, too. Very my jam... Deceive Inc., it's called. – Rebecca Jones

I'm not sure if it was me being garbage, or everyone else just being impressively good. Also worth noting that I got shouted at a lot. Like, a lot. Just an endless torrent of swear words, so I have no desire to go back. It's a shame, too, because this trailer for the new update looks like good fun. – Hayden Hefford

I tried Chivalry 2 once last year and got absolutely demolished for about an hour. I haven't gone back since. – Hayden Hefford

F1 Manager is out on August 25th, for the enjoyment of all you lovely gearheads who are also spreadsheet nerds! (Best wishes from a fellow spreadsheet nerd.) – Rebecca Jones

Chivalry 2 has hit Steam, and brings crossplay between all platforms! – Hayden Hefford

F1 Manager 2022 looks like it'll make people with a niche intersection of interests very happy. – Rebecca Jones

Endless Dungeon offers more sci-fi, but much less eerie! It's a chaotic roguelite tactical action game from Sega. – Hayden Hefford

With all these close-ups surely this is heading to a reveal of a known IP...? – Rebecca Jones

Oh yep, that robot was a baddie alright. The Invincible looks so good though! – Rebecca Jones

This other robot is absolutely evil, no questions needed about that violent disintegration ray! – Hayden Hefford

To break the loop or not break the loop? Truly the only question in gaming right now. – Rebecca Jones

Oh, nevermind. They've clarified that the robot is just confused. Poor robot : ( – Hayden Hefford

Is the robot nice or evil? I need to know – Hayden Hefford

Lots of words like Astrogator, Antimatter, and others sci-fi things that simultaneously mean nothing and make total sense. – Hayden Hefford

The Invincible looks right up my street. Abandoned sci-fi outpost story based on the novel by Stanisław Lem? Genuinely might be the most exciting concept I've seen so far this Keigh3. – Rebecca Jones

More eerie sci-fi vibes, the theme of this year's Geoff-Fest. – Hayden Hefford

Oooh, reading and video games, my two favourite things! – Rebecca Jones

Tactical Breach Wizards looks like Door Kickers, but is turn-based and has lots of magic! – Hayden Hefford

Is it just me or did Rotwood look like Turnip Boys Commits Tax Evasion with ultraviolence? – Rebecca Jones

The rest of this trailer has decidedly not had Rick & Morty vibes... – Rebecca Jones

That "show us what you got" face in the sky definitely had Rick and Morty vibes – Hayden Hefford

Let the games begin! – Hayden Hefford

2 HOURS! Settle in for the long haul! – Hayden Hefford

I have never done one of these liveblog things before, so prepare for a dumpster fire folks... – Hayden Hefford