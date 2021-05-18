The Weekspot podcast: Yes, this podcast also features Mass Effect chat

News, reviews, a silly quiz that usually makes two men very cross: The PC Gaming Weekspot is RPS' weekly podcast that recaps the last seven days in PC gaming.

Do you like Mass Effect?... If you answered, “I, SPACEMAN,” then you probably already own the Legendary Edition and may find the conversation that happens in this week's Weekspot redundant. If you checked the box that said, “the only renegade I know of is one-time WCW Television Champion, The Renegade, but I'd love to hear some chat on a remaster of a celebrated RPG trilogy," then I've got just the podcast for you.

But, before we get onto BioWare, you can hear us chat about Ubisoft's plan to make moves in the free-to-play market, and we also discuss the price of the Vive Pro 2 and whether we’ve spent upwards of £1300 on anything in our lives.

But, yes, this is a Show and Tell-heavy podcast this week. Mass Effect isn't the only remaster we talk about on this episode, though. Matthew's played the PC port of Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne, and he's come away pleased with the game but underwhelmed with the remastering. We also discuss Wrath of the Druids (the Assassin's Creed Valhalla DLC set in Ireland), a stock market game called The Invisible Hand, and a 2D platformer called Sockventure that's about – you guessed it – the rise and fall of the European Super League... no, sorry, it's about socks.

This week's Mystery Steam Reviews is all about single player games that have multiple playable characters. And we round out the show by opening The Weekspot mailbag to answer your Burning Questions on our favourite developers and games we finished before they finished.

