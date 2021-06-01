The Weekspot podcast: The Steampal might be your new best friend

News, reviews, a silly quiz that usually makes two men very cross: The PC Gaming Weekspot is RPS' weekly podcast that recaps the last seven days in PC gaming.

Many have tried to muscle in on the Nintendo-controlled market of video games, but smaller. And, if the rumours are to be believed, Valve are gearing up to be the latest to give it a go.

As we enter E3 season, Headlines & Hot Takes gets beefier and beefier. But, yes, we start off discussing the recent rumblings that there's a Switch-like handheld called Steampal coming from Valve. We also discuss last week's reintroduction of Dying Light 2, during the brilliantly named Dying 2 Know presentation. And we chat a bit about Final Fantasy Origin, the FF spinoff that's supposedly in the works at Team Ninja.

We recorded this a little ahead of time, because of the UK bank holiday, so neither of us had loads of time to play games for Show and Tell. But, I gave Erica – the FMV game that first launched on PlayStation in 2019 – a go, I and wasn't overly impressed. I have a fondness for FMV games, but this one didn't hit the mark. Meanwhile, Matthew played through the beautifully grim point-and-click adventure game Strangeland.

This week's Mystery Steam Reviews is all about games RPS awarded with a Bestest Best. And we round out the show by opening The Weekspot mailbag to answer your Burning Questions on interviewees, rage-quitting and summer plans.

