The Weekspot podcast: what would a new Dead Space look like?

The PC Gaming Weekspot is RPS' weekly podcast that recaps the last seven days in PC gaming.

After eight years on the shelf, many are saying the smart money is on EA announcing a new Dead Space game at the upcoming EA Play in July. Given the fact that EA have gone back to Mirror's Edge and they're in the process of reviving Skate, it's not a bad shout.

So, obviously enough, this week's Headlines & Hot Takes contains some chatter on whether we'll see a new Dead Space pop up at EA's notE3 event. We also get into our thoughts on what a new Dead Space looks like in 2021. We also discuss the rumblings around WB Games Montreal making a new game (that might be Superman-related). And, of course, we give our in-depth analysis on that Windows 11 livestream during Tech Corner.

Scarlet Nexus gets the once over in Show and Tell. While the combat is really good fun, I wasn't that gone on the story. Meanwhile, Matthew's had a chance to play a bit of Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One. Young Holmes looks very One Direction.

This week's Mystery Steam Reviews is all about video games that explain what you do in their name. And we round out the show by opening The Weekspot mailbag to answer your Burning Questions on whether we cheat, our favourite comedies, and what we do to de-stress.

To check out this week's edition of The PC Gaming Weekspot you can listen or watch on this page, or you can subscribe to our lovely little podcast via all of your podcatching apps. RSS feed, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pocket Casts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Deezer: take your pick!

If you've got any Burning Questions for us, you can reach us by emailing weekspot@rockpapershotgun.com, or you can stick them in the comments here.