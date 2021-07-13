The Weekspot podcast: we'd be happy to revisit Vice City in GTA 6

News, reviews, a silly quiz that usually makes two men very cross: The PC Gaming Weekspot is RPS' weekly podcast that recaps the last seven days in PC gaming.

I can picture it now: cruising down Vice Point, behind the wheel of a Cheetah, giving off big divorced dad energy as W.A.S.P. bellows from the car stereo. How brilliant would it be to head back to Rockstar's Miami? If you believe what's been said over the past few days, we'll all get the chance to revisit one of video game's great locations in a few years time.

Headline & Hot Takes is full of chat on Grand Theft Auto VI: Vice City. Nothing's set in stone – expect confirmation of what GTA VI actually is somewhere between now and whenever – so listen to this to hear some juicy, totally unfounded speculation. One thing we can be a little more sure on is Assassin's Creed Infinity. Well... we can talk with a little more confidence when it comes to Ubi's live-service stabbing, because we know it's actually happening. But, in truth, we also don't know what that is. Everyone enjoys a bit of conjecture!

For Show and Tell, Matthew's brought King's Bounty 2. While he was expecting something more Witcher-y, he was relatively pleased with it after a limited time with the game. Meanwhile, I played that first-person flinger, Boomerang X. It's a pretty enjoyable, throwaway (and catch again) fun.

This week's Mystery Steam Reviews is all about video games that have one word titles. And we round out the show by opening The Weekspot mailbag to answer your Burning Questions on Bounty bars, the first game we finished, and sounds.

To check out this week's edition of The PC Gaming Weekspot you can listen or watch on this page, or you can subscribe to our lovely little podcast via all of your podcatching apps.

If you've got any Burning Questions for us, you can reach us by emailing weekspot@rockpapershotgun.com, or you can stick them in the comments here.