News, reviews, a silly quiz that usually makes two men very cross: The PC Gaming Weekspot is RPS' weekly podcast that recaps the last seven days in PC gaming.

Yes, another Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla DLC has been released. And, again, it’s a tad like the base game. But, not totally, because Ubisoft have remembered to put some sneaking in this one. It still has a pebble-stacking minigame, though. You can’t have it all, I guess.

Apart from The Siege Of Paris launch, the past seven days have been relatively quiet, all things considered. There has been rumblings of a few things – and we love to speculate as much as the next person working in games media – but it’s all been a little wishy-washy. So, this week, the line between info snack and headline meal prepared by Huw is effectively transparent. We chat a bit about Alan Wake 2, Stringer Bell as Knuckles, the GTA remasters, and more.

As mentioned above, Assassin’s Creed: The Siege Of Paris is the main event on this week’s show. Matthew’s a bit conflicted on it, as it shows promise in some Hitman-like missions, and the villain is decent too, but it’s still ultimately more Valhalla. Meanwhile, I’ve played through the enjoyable Road 96. I went into it thinking the procedural-generation was ambitious, and I’ve come out the other end thinking the game would be far less interesting if the story was told in sequence.

This week's Mystery Steam Reviews is all about video games that have other real video games in them. And we round out the show by opening The Weekspot mailbag to answer your Burning Questions on the best campaigns, strategy games on Steam Deck, and our beef with Company Of Heroes 2.

