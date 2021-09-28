News, reviews, a silly quiz that usually makes two men very cross: The PC Gaming Weekspot is RPS' weekly podcast that recaps the last seven days in PC gaming.

So, the main point of discussion on this week's podcast is the Outer Wilds: Echoes Of The Eye DLC. Talking about it is tricky, because saying pretty much anything about it feels spoiler-y. Christ, I'm trying to be careful writing this blurb in case I say something that I shouldn't. But, somehow, I think we managed to talk about it, without talking about it. Know what I mean?

We're thankful for the Outer Wilds DLC, because it sure was a quiet news week. There's a bit of chatter on the Deathloop stuttering issues, and whether Titanfall 3 will be a thing or not, but it's all a bit muted until the Donkey Konga bongos are brought up, really.

So, Matthew's put a decent few hours into the Echoes Of The Eye DLC, and as already referenced, is able to tell me what he thought of it without telling me much about the game. In return, I tell him about my time with the very stylish Sable.

This week's Mystery Steam Reviews focuses on video game spinoffs. And we round out the show by opening The Weekspot mailbag to answer your Burning Questions on microtransactions, critically acclaimed games we don’t like, and the best biscuits.

