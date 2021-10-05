News, reviews, a silly quiz that usually makes two men very cross: The PC Gaming Weekspot is RPS' weekly podcast that recaps the last seven days in PC gaming.

After countless Xbox Game Pass plugs, a lot of Dooming, and the arrival and subsequent disappearance of Greta Surname, The PC Gaming Weekspot is coming to an end. But, before we go, there's time to highlight some of our favourite games of 2021.

While our very fancy awards show makes up the majority of this final episode, it would be a shame not to include Huw Edwards. This week's Headlines & Hot Takes focuses on all the rumours surrounding some Konami comebacks. Silent Hill, Metal Gear, and Castlevania are all slated to be returning, so we chat about that for a bit. And then we talk about being used... Tech Corner really is a haven for hardware news.

Because we won't be around at year's end, the second ever Spotty Awards has been brought forward a few months. So, listen to us chat about some of our favourites from the last nine or ten months.

This week's Mystery Steam Reviews focuses on video games that were released in 2021. And we round out the show by opening The Weekspot mailbag to answer your Burning Questions on loads of stuff. But it's mainly you lovely listeners and viewers saying nice things.

One final note: if you did happen to listen or watch any episodes of our little podcast, thank you very much. It's been a pleasure to record over the last year. Go raibh maith agat agus slán go fóill.