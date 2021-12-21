After GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition had a pretty naff launch last month, Rockstar ended up giving PC remaster owners copies of the oldies for free as an apology. The devs have another freebie for those folks too now - you can claim a free copy of GTA V: Premium Edition, GTA IV: Complete Edition, LA Noire, Bully: Scholarship Edition, or Max Payne 3 over the holiday period. Ah, free festive violence.

This offer is available to existing owners of the remaster trilogy on PC, or folks who buy it before January 5th, 2022. You'll need to head to the Rockstar Store before that date to claim one of the five games (or you can grab a load of free virtual money for GTA V or Red Dead Redemption 2 instead).

This is part of Rockstar's Christmastime offerings, and they've got a sale running right now too. Highlights include the GTA Trilogy remaster for 20% off, RDR2 for 66% off, and GTA V for 50% off.

If you missed the GTA Trilogy drama, not only was it a glitchy mess at launch, but Rockstar removed it from sale almost as fast as it went up because it included a bunch of files it shouldn't have. The devs apologised though, and sorted some of the naffness out, then returned both the old trilogy and the remasters to sale.

The most recent remaster patch fixed rain pouring where it shouldn't be, and lots of poor spelling on various signage. Modders have taken it upon themselves to help with fixes in the spelling department too.