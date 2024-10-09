Save 40% on the perfect Anker power bank for Steam Deck—I love this portable charger and use it daily

We've all used a Steam Deck, so we all know how poor the battery life can be when playing a more graphically extensive game like God of War: Ragnarok, or Cyberpunk 2077. Here's the trick, you need a good power bank to accompany your portable PC adventures.

One of my favorites is on sale in the final hours of the October Prime Day (Prime Big Deal Days) sale right now. It’s the Anker 737 24,000mAh portable charger, which is down to just $79.99 for Prime members / £78.85 in the UK. All you need to do is clip the additional coupon, and you’re well away. That's a big discount versus its $150/ £138 list price.

Why is this portable battery an essential Steam Deck accessory? Our friends at IGN chose Anker 737 as one of their top picks for portable chargers, and for good reason. It’s perfect for the Steam Deck or ASUS ROG Ally, ensuring your gaming session doesn’t come to an abrupt halt when you're on the move.

With a hefty 20,000mAh capacity and a powerful 140W output, it's not only capable of keeping your gaming handheld juiced up but is also TSA-approved, so you won’t need to worry about airport security. Whether you're using it for your Steam Deck or ASUS ROG Ally, it's a reliable companion. Personally, I rely on this power bank for both my Steam Deck and my Switch, and after multiple flights, it’s still going strong.

The Anker PowerCore 737 offers two USB Type-C ports and one USB Type-A port. One of the USB-C ports is bi-directional, meaning it can charge your devices and recharge the power bank itself. I took it with me on a recent trip to Vienna and then Amsterdam, and it sailed through security after a wattage test with no issues.

Not convinced by this offer? Then consider this UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 20000mAh 130W Portable Charger which is 30% off in the final hours of Prime Big Deal Days. It's down to $69.99 in the sale and is another excellent option for Steam Deck.

For something even more affordable, or for devices with smaller wattage requirements, perhaps for your phone or Nintendo Switch, then you can also consider this ultra Anker Zolo Power Bank, 10,000mAh 30W power bank, currently down to $17.49 at Amazon for Prime members.