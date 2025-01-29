Peripeteia is perpetual pit of immersive sim despair dripping with post-Soviet bleakness, out in early access next month

Peripeteia feels like what I'd get if I asked a wasp to describe Deus Ex to me. It has sharp, insectoid qualities. Unwelcoming but oddly comfortable in its rusty soviet Ozymandism. The first sign of sentient life this immersive sim offers me is the greeting of a gasmasked freakdroid as I leave a warehouse. Tinny propaganda songs play from TVs too big to comfortably fit in anyone's car. The warehouse is so huge I thought it was outside until I looked up and there was writing on the sky and I realised it was a roof. I'm still messed up about it, honestly.

The freakbot's dialogue is all casually hyper-detailed cyberpunk patois. Slick and bitty. This feels like a world with depth sinking into itself. Hell yeah I'm into it.

He gives me an augmentation that lets me dilate time. It is made of bones. This is the most amount of spine I've had in an inventory for ages, and it's even got a skull attached. Also, a silenced rifle. I'm off to the planetarium to do a task for the bot in exchange for info. The city feels almost oceanic in its blues and greens and silvers, and also because there's a lot of piss and garbage in it. There's also maybe a tiny sliver of piss in the code. It's all a bit choppy but I'm treating that as text for now. The city is vast. A necropolis no-one bothered to show up to after death that now just feels incredibly dejected and morose about the whole thing.

I never make it to the planetarium. The city goes too deep and I want to see the bottom of it. You will probably make more progress than me. I need to luxuriate with this thing. It's the kind of cyberpunk I like. Human thought and conciousness? I barely noosphere. There's a demo on Steam here.

Rick Lane chatted to the devs for RPS a while back:

"I want to immerse the player in a world of propaganda and perspective," says Snake, one of the games two leads. "A place where belief, ideology, and demons of the past meet in a cyber future." But this is filtered through Poland's unique history. "The game will in places explore elements of Polish culture of the 19th and 20th Century," says the game's programming lead Shodanon, including "Polish messianism, the work of Polish modernists, the anti-communist movements".

Peripeteia is out in early access on February 21, 2025.