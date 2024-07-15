Skip to main content

Peroxide codes [July 2024]: Free Product Essence

Reroll your Peroxide character with these codes for free Product Essence

Artwork for the Roblox game Peroxide, showing a black and white image of two Robloxified characters inspired by the Bleach anime.
Image credit: Peroxide
Inspired by the popular anime Bleach, Peroxide is a Roblox RPG with an impressively in-depth combat system. Explore a massive world, take on jobs, or even become a Soul Reaper — it’s all up to you.

If you want to change certain aspects of your character, you’ll need to shell out some Product Essence to reroll them, which can get pricey. Luckily, you can redeem Peroxide codes for a decent amount of free Product Essence.

Peroxide’s developers typically share these codes in the game’s official Discord server to celebrate updates and player milestones, but we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up every current and expired Peroxide code right here so you can get back to fighting.

All working Peroxide codes

  • SorryForDelay: 35 Product Essence
  • PeroxideTwitter: 20 Product Essence

All expired Peroxide codes

  • SkibiShutdown
  • GokuDayCodeSuper2
  • 230MVisitsCodeCritters
  • sorry4thebugs
  • 220MVisitsArrancarTerrorism
  • 310KLikesHappyWeekend
  • TwoTrillionAprilPECode
  • 20BILLIONTIRLLCOINDDOIFDSUPERNOTSCAMCODE
  • HappyNewYearJoMamaJoeBiden12121
  • AlvinAndTheChipmunks
  • TheShura
  • FusionHoldingUsHostageUpdateIsComing
  • EclipseDontBurnUrEyes
  • 300kLikesSorryLate
  • HappyEaxter
  • shutdowntofixnpcs
  • 210MVisitsAwesome
  • PeroxideAnniPE
  • UnluckyBruhxide
  • 290kLikesLOOLOLOL
  • 200MVisitsAwesome
  • ValentinesDayButNoValentines
  • FusionForgotHowToShutdown
  • 190mVisitsThanks
  • FusionStopGamblingWorkOnTheGame
  • 15kSubsSoEpic
  • 280kLikesThankYouForYourSupport
  • PeroxideAnni
  • ThanksForPingingAhmed
  • 180mVistsTrollDelay
  • CodeCrittersVsBugFixersPart2
  • CodeCrittersVsBugFixers
  • StopListeningToTrialMods
  • Chungsmas
  • 270kLikesOhHowJolly
  • 170mVisitsGuys
  • FBBossIncident
  • FBUpdate
  • Peroxide5kSubs
  • Peroxide10kSubs
  • 260kLikesWhatTheJoe
  • 160mVisitsWhatTheFB
  • LOLSTUPIDHEADLESS
  • ImpostorvsCrewmate
  • 150mVisitsThanksForContinuedSupport
  • ThxForSurvey
  • BaskingSharkDay
  • WungusVsRoblox
  • TheNightOfTheWungus
  • FusionIsAWungus
  • 240kLikesChill
  • 230kLikesHolySpeedrun
  • 110mVisitsWTH
  • 110mVisitsAwesome
  • TheApproachingStorm
  • GankingSpudsHouse
  • UpdateThisWeekend
  • 210kLikesJoeMama
  • 200kLikesCritters
  • 90MVisitswowzers
  • Only10PeWHAAAAT
  • 190KLikesWOW
  • VerminUpdate
  • 170KLikesCodeGoblins
  • 60MVisits
  • ThanksGivingButAmerican
  • FungusAmongus10K
  • ApeirophobiaChapter2
  • SpudBugsUnite
  • GrilledCheeseFluffy
  • 100kVisitsEpicAmongus
  • 220kLikesCritters
  • 120MVisitsTheVoices
  • 130MVisitsHolyMoly
  • EmergencyShutdownCodeForBrokenServers
  • Sussyamogusimposter
  • 70mvisitsweirdge
  • 180kLikesUpdateSoon
  • 200kFavs
  • 80MVisitsTyrone
  • Grimdub10k
  • RobloxOutageNumber2Trillion
  • DataOopsieDaisy2
  • DataOopsieDaisy1
  • 160kLikes99IsoP
  • CodeGoblins
  • 140kLikesNewContentSoon
  • 130kLikesInfiniteCodes
  • 120kLikesHolyMoly
  • 110kLikesYouLittleCritters
  • 100kLikesYouAllAreEatingGood
  • 80kLikesSorryForACStrikes
  • YTFat
  • HalloweenOmg2
  • 250kLikesWungusApproves
  • 140mVisitsJoeBiden
  • OOPS
  • RAIGABOMBU
  • 150kLikesJoeYipee1231123!!
  • 50MVisits!?!?!Wow!!
  • ThxForFollowingTyDev10!
  • HairRatsMatter155!
  • 40MVisits!!!
  • 30MVisits!
  • 20MVisits!
  • 10MVisits!
  • 60kLikesHiGuys
  • 50kLikesWowThatWasFast
  • 40kLikesRobloxAPICantHandle60k
  • 30kLikesThanksForSupportingUs
  • FreeSlot20kLikes
  • RELEASE!!!!
  • GrimaceAmongus
  • AmogusGrimaceShake
  • GravityRework
  • OneImpostorAmongus
  • SorryFusionIsBusyPlayingDeepwoken
  • PeroxideKillerPart2
  • QUINCYUPDATEPT1
  • AsrPlayedTheGame
  • The_Shutdown_IS_REAL!!!
  • Bipolarity
  • SUPERTESTER
  • THEGRASSBLOCK
  • PeroxideWasNotKilledByDeepAgain
  • Shutdownyomama
  • Premium
  • GOKUDAY
  • SuperBalancingCode
  • AfkWorld!!!
  • Easter2023
  • AprilFirstYay!
  • WAVEONEFINALE
  • AMONGUSEMERGENCYMEETING
  • PEROXIDEBIRTHDAY!
  • SUPERSCRIPTER
  • LuaGod
  • SpudWorkOnDungeons
  • GrindYipee
  • TheMenosRumbling
  • WAVE2!!!!!!!!!!
  • WEHATELAG
  • BANKAILOVERS
  • PingSpudHeDied
  • HAPPYNEWYEAR2023
  • BALANCEPATCHESHAPPENED
  • FightForMe
  • APPEALTOTHEMASSES
  • Amoogus!
  • borgor
  • EVILRKER
  • Bungus
  • 9+10=21
  • Wave1Best
  • Wave1Epic
  • SUSAMONGUS
  • RobloxHatesUs
  • YIPEEspawnsfixed
  • WatchLamaYT
  • WatchingLagotholis
  • CorgiDubs
  • SubToGhost
  • WatchAdrianYT
  • WatchBok
  • PMKilledPeroxide
  • RainbowAmongus
  • IWillStartReportingBugsAndAntiCheatBugsWithClips
  • LosNochesGetsSomething
  • SuperBalancingCode
  • ArrancarMasksBroke
  • ClothingDummyAUIncident
  • CookieStopSellingInBedwars
  • AsrIsStartingToHateBountyMedallion
  • AizenBeatsUlqCanonly
  • MoreCodesYay
  • BountyChanges
  • MilkChocolateUpdate
  • TimeGatesMakeMeLaugh
  • SorryForTheBugsWithTheBigUpdate
  • 1MillionThankYou!

How do I redeem codes in Peroxide?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Peroxide? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

  1. Launch Peroxide in Roblox.
  2. Complete the tutorial if you haven’t already.
  3. Click the bar graph icon button near the top left corner of your screen.
    4. A screenshot from the Roblox game Peroxide showing the game's settings button.
    Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Peroxide
  4. Click the 'Settings' tab of the menu that pops up.
  5. Type your code into the textbox and hit enter.
    6. A screenshot from the Roblox game Peroxide showing the menu used to redeem codes.
    Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Peroxide

Looking for codes in other anime-inspired Roblox games? Get a head start with our codes guides for Blox Fruits, World of Stands, King Legacy, Project Slayers, and Demon Soul Simulator.

