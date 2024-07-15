Peroxide codes [July 2024]: Free Product Essence

Inspired by the popular anime Bleach, Peroxide is a Roblox RPG with an impressively in-depth combat system. Explore a massive world, take on jobs, or even become a Soul Reaper — it’s all up to you.

If you want to change certain aspects of your character, you’ll need to shell out some Product Essence to reroll them, which can get pricey. Luckily, you can redeem Peroxide codes for a decent amount of free Product Essence.

Peroxide’s developers typically share these codes in the game’s official Discord server to celebrate updates and player milestones, but we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up every current and expired Peroxide code right here so you can get back to fighting.

All working Peroxide codes

SorryForDelay : 35 Product Essence

: 35 Product Essence PeroxideTwitter: 20 Product Essence

All expired Peroxide codes

SkibiShutdown

GokuDayCodeSuper2

230MVisitsCodeCritters

sorry4thebugs

220MVisitsArrancarTerrorism

310KLikesHappyWeekend

TwoTrillionAprilPECode

20BILLIONTIRLLCOINDDOIFDSUPERNOTSCAMCODE

HappyNewYearJoMamaJoeBiden12121

AlvinAndTheChipmunks

TheShura

FusionHoldingUsHostageUpdateIsComing

EclipseDontBurnUrEyes

300kLikesSorryLate

HappyEaxter

shutdowntofixnpcs

210MVisitsAwesome

PeroxideAnniPE

UnluckyBruhxide

290kLikesLOOLOLOL

200MVisitsAwesome

ValentinesDayButNoValentines

FusionForgotHowToShutdown

190mVisitsThanks

FusionStopGamblingWorkOnTheGame

15kSubsSoEpic

280kLikesThankYouForYourSupport

PeroxideAnni

ThanksForPingingAhmed

180mVistsTrollDelay

CodeCrittersVsBugFixersPart2

CodeCrittersVsBugFixers

StopListeningToTrialMods

Chungsmas

270kLikesOhHowJolly

170mVisitsGuys

FBBossIncident

FBUpdate

Peroxide5kSubs

Peroxide10kSubs

260kLikesWhatTheJoe

160mVisitsWhatTheFB

LOLSTUPIDHEADLESS

ImpostorvsCrewmate

150mVisitsThanksForContinuedSupport

ThxForSurvey

BaskingSharkDay

WungusVsRoblox

TheNightOfTheWungus

FusionIsAWungus

240kLikesChill

230kLikesHolySpeedrun

110mVisitsWTH

110mVisitsAwesome

TheApproachingStorm

GankingSpudsHouse

UpdateThisWeekend

210kLikesJoeMama

200kLikesCritters

90MVisitswowzers

Only10PeWHAAAAT

190KLikesWOW

VerminUpdate

170KLikesCodeGoblins

60MVisits

ThanksGivingButAmerican

FungusAmongus10K

ApeirophobiaChapter2

SpudBugsUnite

GrilledCheeseFluffy

100kVisitsEpicAmongus

220kLikesCritters

120MVisitsTheVoices

130MVisitsHolyMoly

EmergencyShutdownCodeForBrokenServers

Sussyamogusimposter

70mvisitsweirdge

180kLikesUpdateSoon

200kFavs

80MVisitsTyrone

Grimdub10k

RobloxOutageNumber2Trillion

DataOopsieDaisy2

DataOopsieDaisy1

160kLikes99IsoP

CodeGoblins

140kLikesNewContentSoon

130kLikesInfiniteCodes

120kLikesHolyMoly

110kLikesYouLittleCritters

100kLikesYouAllAreEatingGood

80kLikesSorryForACStrikes

YTFat

HalloweenOmg2

250kLikesWungusApproves

140mVisitsJoeBiden

OOPS

RAIGABOMBU

150kLikesJoeYipee1231123!!

50MVisits!?!?!Wow!!

ThxForFollowingTyDev10!

HairRatsMatter155!

40MVisits!!!

30MVisits!

20MVisits!

10MVisits!

60kLikesHiGuys

50kLikesWowThatWasFast

40kLikesRobloxAPICantHandle60k

30kLikesThanksForSupportingUs

FreeSlot20kLikes

RELEASE!!!!

GrimaceAmongus

AmogusGrimaceShake

GravityRework

OneImpostorAmongus

SorryFusionIsBusyPlayingDeepwoken

PeroxideKillerPart2

QUINCYUPDATEPT1

AsrPlayedTheGame

The_Shutdown_IS_REAL!!!

Bipolarity

SUPERTESTER

THEGRASSBLOCK

PeroxideWasNotKilledByDeepAgain

Shutdownyomama

Premium

GOKUDAY

SuperBalancingCode

AfkWorld!!!

Easter2023

AprilFirstYay!

WAVEONEFINALE

AMONGUSEMERGENCYMEETING

PEROXIDEBIRTHDAY!

SUPERSCRIPTER

LuaGod

SpudWorkOnDungeons

GrindYipee

TheMenosRumbling

WAVE2!!!!!!!!!!

WEHATELAG

BANKAILOVERS

PingSpudHeDied

HAPPYNEWYEAR2023

BALANCEPATCHESHAPPENED

FightForMe

APPEALTOTHEMASSES

Amoogus!

borgor

EVILRKER

Bungus

9+10=21

Wave1Best

Wave1Epic

SUSAMONGUS

RobloxHatesUs

YIPEEspawnsfixed

WatchLamaYT

WatchingLagotholis

CorgiDubs

SubToGhost

WatchAdrianYT

WatchBok

PMKilledPeroxide

RainbowAmongus

IWillStartReportingBugsAndAntiCheatBugsWithClips

LosNochesGetsSomething

SuperBalancingCode

ArrancarMasksBroke

ClothingDummyAUIncident

CookieStopSellingInBedwars

AsrIsStartingToHateBountyMedallion

AizenBeatsUlqCanonly

MoreCodesYay

BountyChanges

MilkChocolateUpdate

TimeGatesMakeMeLaugh

SorryForTheBugsWithTheBigUpdate

1MillionThankYou!

How do I redeem codes in Peroxide?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Peroxide? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Peroxide in Roblox. Complete the tutorial if you haven’t already. Click the bar graph icon button near the top left corner of your screen. Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Peroxide Click the 'Settings' tab of the menu that pops up. Type your code into the textbox and hit enter. Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Peroxide

