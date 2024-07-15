Peroxide codes [July 2024]: Free Product Essence
Reroll your Peroxide character with these codes for free Product Essence
Inspired by the popular anime Bleach, Peroxide is a Roblox RPG with an impressively in-depth combat system. Explore a massive world, take on jobs, or even become a Soul Reaper — it’s all up to you.
If you want to change certain aspects of your character, you’ll need to shell out some Product Essence to reroll them, which can get pricey. Luckily, you can redeem Peroxide codes for a decent amount of free Product Essence.
Peroxide’s developers typically share these codes in the game’s official Discord server to celebrate updates and player milestones, but we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up every current and expired Peroxide code right here so you can get back to fighting.
All working Peroxide codes
- SorryForDelay: 35 Product Essence
- PeroxideTwitter: 20 Product Essence
All expired Peroxide codes
- SkibiShutdown
- GokuDayCodeSuper2
- 230MVisitsCodeCritters
- sorry4thebugs
- 220MVisitsArrancarTerrorism
- 310KLikesHappyWeekend
- TwoTrillionAprilPECode
- 20BILLIONTIRLLCOINDDOIFDSUPERNOTSCAMCODE
- HappyNewYearJoMamaJoeBiden12121
- AlvinAndTheChipmunks
- TheShura
- FusionHoldingUsHostageUpdateIsComing
- EclipseDontBurnUrEyes
- 300kLikesSorryLate
- HappyEaxter
- shutdowntofixnpcs
- 210MVisitsAwesome
- PeroxideAnniPE
- UnluckyBruhxide
- 290kLikesLOOLOLOL
- 200MVisitsAwesome
- ValentinesDayButNoValentines
- FusionForgotHowToShutdown
- 190mVisitsThanks
- FusionStopGamblingWorkOnTheGame
- 15kSubsSoEpic
- 280kLikesThankYouForYourSupport
- PeroxideAnni
- ThanksForPingingAhmed
- 180mVistsTrollDelay
- CodeCrittersVsBugFixersPart2
- CodeCrittersVsBugFixers
- StopListeningToTrialMods
- Chungsmas
- 270kLikesOhHowJolly
- 170mVisitsGuys
- FBBossIncident
- FBUpdate
- Peroxide5kSubs
- Peroxide10kSubs
- 260kLikesWhatTheJoe
- 160mVisitsWhatTheFB
- LOLSTUPIDHEADLESS
- ImpostorvsCrewmate
- 150mVisitsThanksForContinuedSupport
- ThxForSurvey
- BaskingSharkDay
- WungusVsRoblox
- TheNightOfTheWungus
- FusionIsAWungus
- 240kLikesChill
- 230kLikesHolySpeedrun
- 110mVisitsWTH
- 110mVisitsAwesome
- TheApproachingStorm
- GankingSpudsHouse
- UpdateThisWeekend
- 210kLikesJoeMama
- 200kLikesCritters
- 90MVisitswowzers
- Only10PeWHAAAAT
- 190KLikesWOW
- VerminUpdate
- 170KLikesCodeGoblins
- 60MVisits
- ThanksGivingButAmerican
- FungusAmongus10K
- ApeirophobiaChapter2
- SpudBugsUnite
- GrilledCheeseFluffy
- 100kVisitsEpicAmongus
- 220kLikesCritters
- 120MVisitsTheVoices
- 130MVisitsHolyMoly
- EmergencyShutdownCodeForBrokenServers
- Sussyamogusimposter
- 70mvisitsweirdge
- 180kLikesUpdateSoon
- 200kFavs
- 80MVisitsTyrone
- Grimdub10k
- RobloxOutageNumber2Trillion
- DataOopsieDaisy2
- DataOopsieDaisy1
- 160kLikes99IsoP
- CodeGoblins
- 140kLikesNewContentSoon
- 130kLikesInfiniteCodes
- 120kLikesHolyMoly
- 110kLikesYouLittleCritters
- 100kLikesYouAllAreEatingGood
- 80kLikesSorryForACStrikes
- YTFat
- HalloweenOmg2
- 250kLikesWungusApproves
- 140mVisitsJoeBiden
- OOPS
- RAIGABOMBU
- 150kLikesJoeYipee1231123!!
- 50MVisits!?!?!Wow!!
- ThxForFollowingTyDev10!
- HairRatsMatter155!
- 40MVisits!!!
- 30MVisits!
- 20MVisits!
- 10MVisits!
- 60kLikesHiGuys
- 50kLikesWowThatWasFast
- 40kLikesRobloxAPICantHandle60k
- 30kLikesThanksForSupportingUs
- FreeSlot20kLikes
- RELEASE!!!!
- GrimaceAmongus
- AmogusGrimaceShake
- GravityRework
- OneImpostorAmongus
- SorryFusionIsBusyPlayingDeepwoken
- PeroxideKillerPart2
- QUINCYUPDATEPT1
- AsrPlayedTheGame
- The_Shutdown_IS_REAL!!!
- Bipolarity
- SUPERTESTER
- THEGRASSBLOCK
- PeroxideWasNotKilledByDeepAgain
- Shutdownyomama
- Premium
- GOKUDAY
- SuperBalancingCode
- AfkWorld!!!
- Easter2023
- AprilFirstYay!
- WAVEONEFINALE
- AMONGUSEMERGENCYMEETING
- PEROXIDEBIRTHDAY!
- SUPERSCRIPTER
- LuaGod
- SpudWorkOnDungeons
- GrindYipee
- TheMenosRumbling
- WAVE2!!!!!!!!!!
- WEHATELAG
- BANKAILOVERS
- PingSpudHeDied
- HAPPYNEWYEAR2023
- BALANCEPATCHESHAPPENED
- FightForMe
- APPEALTOTHEMASSES
- Amoogus!
- borgor
- EVILRKER
- Bungus
- 9+10=21
- Wave1Best
- Wave1Epic
- SUSAMONGUS
- RobloxHatesUs
- YIPEEspawnsfixed
- WatchLamaYT
- WatchingLagotholis
- CorgiDubs
- SubToGhost
- WatchAdrianYT
- WatchBok
- PMKilledPeroxide
- RainbowAmongus
- IWillStartReportingBugsAndAntiCheatBugsWithClips
- LosNochesGetsSomething
- SuperBalancingCode
- ArrancarMasksBroke
- ClothingDummyAUIncident
- CookieStopSellingInBedwars
- AsrIsStartingToHateBountyMedallion
- AizenBeatsUlqCanonly
- MoreCodesYay
- BountyChanges
- MilkChocolateUpdate
- TimeGatesMakeMeLaugh
- SorryForTheBugsWithTheBigUpdate
- 1MillionThankYou!
How do I redeem codes in Peroxide?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Peroxide? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Peroxide in Roblox.
- Complete the tutorial if you haven’t already.
- Click the bar graph icon button near the top left corner of your screen.
- Click the 'Settings' tab of the menu that pops up.
- Type your code into the textbox and hit enter.
