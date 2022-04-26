Pet Simulator X Codes [April 2022]: Redeem codes for currencies and boostsThe latest updates on codes for freebies in Pet Simulator X
Looking for the latest Pet Simulator X codes for Diamonds, Coins, Luck, and more? Pet Simulator X is a cute critter collection game hosted on Roblox. Pet games are a popular unofficial sub-genre on the platform, but PSX leans more heavily into the collection and upgrading side of things than the usual social sim fare, with a greater emphasis on collecting better pets to make more Coins and Diamonds to unlock better pets… and so on.
Pet Simulator X codes are on hiatus right now, but when they're available they can be redeemed for a variety of sweet freebies, mainly in-game currencies and occasional boosts. Read on for details of past and future codes in Pet Simulator X.
On this page:
Pet Simulator X codes list
Last checked on: April 26th, 2022
There are currently no active codes for Pet Simulator X, but we've got our eyes peeled for their long-awaited return. Check back here for more news as soon as we have it.
How to redeem Pet Simulator X codes
The code redemption page within Pet Simulator X is a little hidden away, but once you know how to get there it's very easy to redeem your codes.
On the game's home page, press the round button with a cat icon on the lower edge of the screen to open the menu; then from the options at the bottom, click the gold icon to bring up the in-game store. Scroll all the way down to the end of the shop menu and click on the "Redeem Game Codes!" panel to bring up a pop-up where you can enter your code(s).
Note that you need to have achieved at least Basic Rank in the game in order to redeem codes.
Expired Pet Simulator X codes
